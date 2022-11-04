Lirik Lagu When I Come Around - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When I Come Around – Green Day
I heard you crying loud, all the way across town
'Cause you been searching for that someone
And it's me out on the prowl
As you sit around feeling sorry for yourself
Well, don't get lonely now, and dry your whining eyes
I'm just roaming for the moment
Sleazin' my back yard so don't get
So uptight you been thinking about ditching me
No time to search the world around
'Cause you know where I'll be found
When I come around
Well, I heard it all before, so don't knock down my door
I'm a loser and a user so I don't need no accuser
To try and slag me down because I know you're right
So go do what you like, make sure you do it wise
You may find out that your self-doubt means nothing
Was ever there
You can't go forcing something if it's just not right
No time to search the world around
'Cause you know where I'll be found
When I come around
No time to search the world around
'Cause you know where I'll be found
When I come around
When I come around
When I come around
When I come around
