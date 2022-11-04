Lirik Lagu When I Come Around - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When I Come Around – Green Day

I heard you crying loud, all the way across town

'Cause you been searching for that someone

And it's me out on the prowl

As you sit around feeling sorry for yourself

Well, don't get lonely now, and dry your whining eyes

I'm just roaming for the moment

Sleazin' my back yard so don't get

So uptight you been thinking about ditching me

No time to search the world around

'Cause you know where I'll be found

When I come around

Well, I heard it all before, so don't knock down my door

I'm a loser and a user so I don't need no accuser

To try and slag me down because I know you're right

So go do what you like, make sure you do it wise

You may find out that your self-doubt means nothing

Was ever there

You can't go forcing something if it's just not right

No time to search the world around

'Cause you know where I'll be found

When I come around

No time to search the world around

'Cause you know where I'll be found

When I come around

When I come around

When I come around

When I come around