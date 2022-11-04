Lirik Lagu Come Fly with Me - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Come Fly with Me - Frank Sinatra
Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away
If you can use some exotic booze, there's a bar in far Bombay
Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away
Come fly with me, let's float down to Peru
In llama land, there's a one man band, and he'll toot his flute for you
Come fly with me, let's take off in the blue
Once I get you up there, where the air is rarefied
We'll just glide, starry-eyed
Once I get you up there, I'll be holding you so near
You may hear angels cheer 'cause we're together
Weather wise, it's such a lovely day
Just say the words and we'll beat the birds down to Acapulco Bay
It's perfect for a flying honeymoon, they say
Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away
Once I get you up there, where the air is rarefied
We'll just glide, starry-eyed
Once I get you up there, I'll be holding you so near
You may hear angels cheer 'cause we're together
Weather wise, it's such a lovely day
You just say the words and we'll beat the birds down to Acapulco Bay
It's perfect for a flying honeymoon, they say
Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly
Pack up, let's fly away
Credit
Produser: Billy May dan Voyle Gilmore
Penulis: Jimmy Van Heusen dan Sammy Cahn
Album: Come Fly With Me
Genre: Jazz
Artis: Frank Sinatra
Rilis: 1958
