Lirik Lagu Come Fly with Me - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Come Fly with Me - Frank Sinatra

Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away

If you can use some exotic booze, there's a bar in far Bombay

Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away



Come fly with me, let's float down to Peru

In llama land, there's a one man band, and he'll toot his flute for you

Come fly with me, let's take off in the blue

Once I get you up there, where the air is rarefied

We'll just glide, starry-eyed

Once I get you up there, I'll be holding you so near

You may hear angels cheer 'cause we're together

Weather wise, it's such a lovely day

Just say the words and we'll beat the birds down to Acapulco Bay

It's perfect for a flying honeymoon, they say

Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away

Once I get you up there, where the air is rarefied

We'll just glide, starry-eyed

Once I get you up there, I'll be holding you so near

You may hear angels cheer 'cause we're together

Weather wise, it's such a lovely day

You just say the words and we'll beat the birds down to Acapulco Bay

It's perfect for a flying honeymoon, they say

Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly

Pack up, let's fly away

Credit

Produser: Billy May dan Voyle Gilmore

Penulis: Jimmy Van Heusen dan Sammy Cahn

Album: Come Fly With Me

Genre: Jazz

Artis: Frank Sinatra

Rilis: 1958