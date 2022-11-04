Lirik Lagu Good Riddance - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Riddance – Green Day

Another turning point, a fork stuck in the road

Time grabs you by the wrist, directs you where to go

So make the best of this test, and don't ask why

It's not a question, but a lesson learned in time

It's something unpredictable

But in the end, it's right

I hope you had the time of your life

So take the photographs and still frames in your mind

Hang it on a shelf in good health and good time

Tattoos of memories, and dead skin on trial

For what it's worth, it was worth all the while

It's something unpredictable

But in the end, it's right

I hope you had the time of your life

It's something unpredictable

But in the end, it's right

I hope you had the time of your life

It's something unpredictable

But in the end, it's right

I hope you had the time of your life

