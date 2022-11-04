Lirik Lagu Good Riddance - Green Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Riddance – Green Day
Fu**
Another turning point, a fork stuck in the road
Time grabs you by the wrist, directs you where to go
So make the best of this test, and don't ask why
It's not a question, but a lesson learned in time
It's something unpredictable
But in the end, it's right
I hope you had the time of your life
So take the photographs and still frames in your mind
Hang it on a shelf in good health and good time
Tattoos of memories, and dead skin on trial
For what it's worth, it was worth all the while
It's something unpredictable
But in the end, it's right
I hope you had the time of your life
It's something unpredictable
But in the end, it's right
I hope you had the time of your life
It's something unpredictable
But in the end, it's right
I hope you had the time of your life
