Lirik Lagu DJ Turn It Up - Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

DJ Turn It Up - Yellow Claw

DJ turn it up, tell the DJ bring it back

Tell the DJ turn it up

Tell the DJ bring it back

Tell the DJ turn it up

Tell the DJ bring it back

Tell them play that shit again

Tell him that you like that, like

DJ turn it up

Tell the DJ bring it back

Tell the DJ turn it up

Tell the DJ bring it back

Tell the DJ turn it up

Tell the DJ bring it back

Tell him play that shit again

Tell him "turn up the bass!"

DJ turn it up

Tell the DJ bring it back

Tell the DJ turn it up

Tell the DJ bring it back

Tell the DJ turn it up

Tell the DJ bring it back

Tell them play that shit again

Tell them that you like that, like that

DJ turn it, DJ turn it

DJ turn it, DJ turn it

DJ turn it, DJ turn it

DJ turn it, DJ turn it

DJ, DJ, DJ, DJ, DJ, DJ, DJ, DJ, DJ

(Pick up the bass and turn up this shi- oh)