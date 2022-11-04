Lirik Lagu DJ Turn It Up - Yellow Claw dan Fakta di Baliknya

DJ Turn It Up - Yellow Claw
DJ turn it up, tell the DJ bring it back
Tell the DJ turn it up
Tell the DJ bring it back
Tell the DJ turn it up
Tell the DJ bring it back
Tell them play that shit again
Tell him that you like that, like
DJ turn it up
Tell the DJ bring it back
Tell the DJ turn it up
Tell the DJ bring it back
Tell the DJ turn it up
Tell the DJ bring it back
Tell him play that shit again
Tell him "turn up the bass!"
DJ turn it up
Tell the DJ bring it back
Tell the DJ turn it up
Tell the DJ bring it back
Tell the DJ turn it up
Tell the DJ bring it back
Tell them play that shit again
Tell them that you like that, like that
DJ turn it, DJ turn it
DJ turn it, DJ turn it
DJ turn it, DJ turn it
DJ turn it, DJ turn it
DJ, DJ, DJ, DJ, DJ, DJ, DJ, DJ, DJ
(Pick up the bass and turn up this shi- oh)
Artikel Pilihan