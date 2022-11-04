Lirik Lagu My Blood - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Blood - Westlife

You came home crying from school today

Walked past me trying to hide the tears there on your face

It's hard for me to explain

How humans find the pleasure of causing people pain

But sometimes there's more to the story

And we don't know what's going on in

That home, behind closed doors

Maybe there is something wrong

So be brave, my little one

I know you can be strong

'Cause you are just like your mom

Say my name

When you're hurting, darling

I'll take the demons away

But you know there will come a day

When I won't be there, but

I know that you'll be okay

'Cause you are my blood

You're my blood

Oh, I was 22 years old

My mother told me that you learn more as you go

But I've spent many nights alone

Do I need more for me to make this house a home?

'Cause sometimes there's more to the story

And they don't know what's going on

My life behind closed doors

Maybe there is nothing wrong

And I will keep holding on

I know I can be strong

'Cause I am just like my mom

And she told me, "Say my name

When you're hurting, darling

I'll take the demons away

But you know there will come a day

When I won't be there, but

I know that you'll be okay

'Cause you are my blood"

You're my blood

(My blood, my blood, my blood)

You're my blood

So, say my name

When you're hurting, darling

I'll take the demons away

But you know there will come a day

When I won't be there, but

I know that you'll be okay

'Cause you are my blood