Lirik Lagu My Blood - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Blood - Westlife
You came home crying from school today
Walked past me trying to hide the tears there on your face
It's hard for me to explain
How humans find the pleasure of causing people pain
But sometimes there's more to the story
And we don't know what's going on in
That home, behind closed doors
Maybe there is something wrong
So be brave, my little one
I know you can be strong
'Cause you are just like your mom
Say my name
When you're hurting, darling
I'll take the demons away
But you know there will come a day
When I won't be there, but
I know that you'll be okay
'Cause you are my blood
You're my blood
Oh, I was 22 years old
My mother told me that you learn more as you go
But I've spent many nights alone
Do I need more for me to make this house a home?
'Cause sometimes there's more to the story
And they don't know what's going on
My life behind closed doors
Maybe there is nothing wrong
And I will keep holding on
I know I can be strong
'Cause I am just like my mom
And she told me, "Say my name
When you're hurting, darling
I'll take the demons away
But you know there will come a day
When I won't be there, but
I know that you'll be okay
'Cause you are my blood"
You're my blood
(My blood, my blood, my blood)
You're my blood
So, say my name
When you're hurting, darling
I'll take the demons away
But you know there will come a day
When I won't be there, but
I know that you'll be okay
'Cause you are my blood
