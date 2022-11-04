Lirik Lagu By My Side - Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can you imagine
If the sun didn't shine when you woke
Can you imagine
If I didn't get the letter you wrote
I'll be lost with nowhere to go
I'll be blind and feeling so low so low
Can you imagine
You spend the nights fighting the cold
And I can't imagine
Go through the dark with no one to hold
Turn the light on when we're home
Stay with me when the night comes
Baby you are the light
You are my sunshine
After the dark
And my baby
You are my heart
You are my guide
All through the night
Stay by my side
Baby you are the light
You are my sunshine
After the dark
And my baby
You are my heart
You are my guide
Stay by my side
Oh baby you are the light
You are my sunshine
After the dark
And my baby
You are my heart
You are my guide
All through the night
Stay by my side
You are my guide
All through the night
Stay by my side
Na na na na na
