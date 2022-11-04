Lirik Lagu By My Side - Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

By My Side - Rendy Pandugo

Can you imagine

If the sun didn't shine when you woke

Can you imagine

If I didn't get the letter you wrote

I'll be lost with nowhere to go

I'll be blind and feeling so low so low

Can you imagine

You spend the nights fighting the cold

And I can't imagine

Go through the dark with no one to hold

Turn the light on when we're home

Stay with me when the night comes

Baby you are the light

You are my sunshine

After the dark

And my baby

You are my heart

You are my guide

All through the night

Stay by my side

Baby you are the light

You are my sunshine

After the dark

And my baby

You are my heart

You are my guide

Stay by my side

Oh baby you are the light

You are my sunshine

After the dark

And my baby

You are my heart

You are my guide

All through the night

Stay by my side

You are my guide

All through the night

Stay by my side

Na na na na na