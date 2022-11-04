Lirik Lagu Oceans and Engines – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Oceans and Engines – NIKI

Saturday sunset

We're lying on my bed with five hours to go

Fingers entwined and so were our minds

Cryin', "I don't want you to go"

You wiped away your tears

But not fears under the still and clear indigo

You said, "Baby, don't cry, we'll be fine

You're the one thing I swear I can't outgrow"

My mother said the younger me was a pretending prodigy

Well, nothing then, much has changed

'Cause while you're wolfin' down liquor

My soul, it gets sicker

But I'm stickin' to the screenplay

Gotta say I'm okay, but answer this, babe

How is it now that somehow you're a strangеr?

You were mine just yеsterday

I pray the block in my airway dissipates

And instead deters your airplane's way

But heaven denied

Destiny decried

Something beautiful died

Too soon

But I'm letting go

I'm givin' up the ghost

But don't get me wrong

I'll always love you, that's why

I wrote you this very last song

I guess this is where we say goodbye

I know I'll be alright

Someday I'll be fine

But just not tonight (ooh)

Plungin' into all kinds of diversions

Like blush wine and sonorous soirées

But even with gin and surgin' adrenaline

I see you're all that can intoxicate

Oceans and engines

You're skilled at infringin' on great love affairs

'Cause now my heart's home

All I've known is long gone and ten thousand miles away

And I'm not okay

But I'm letting go

I'm giving up the ghost

But don't get me wrong

I'll always love you, that's why

I wrote you this very last song