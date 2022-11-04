Lirik Lagu Oceans and Engines – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Oceans and Engines – NIKI
Saturday sunset
We're lying on my bed with five hours to go
Fingers entwined and so were our minds
Cryin', "I don't want you to go"
You wiped away your tears
But not fears under the still and clear indigo
You said, "Baby, don't cry, we'll be fine
You're the one thing I swear I can't outgrow"
My mother said the younger me was a pretending prodigy
Well, nothing then, much has changed
'Cause while you're wolfin' down liquor
My soul, it gets sicker
But I'm stickin' to the screenplay
Gotta say I'm okay, but answer this, babe
How is it now that somehow you're a strangеr?
You were mine just yеsterday
I pray the block in my airway dissipates
And instead deters your airplane's way
But heaven denied
Destiny decried
Something beautiful died
Too soon
But I'm letting go
I'm givin' up the ghost
But don't get me wrong
I'll always love you, that's why
I wrote you this very last song
I guess this is where we say goodbye
I know I'll be alright
Someday I'll be fine
But just not tonight (ooh)
Plungin' into all kinds of diversions
Like blush wine and sonorous soirées
But even with gin and surgin' adrenaline
I see you're all that can intoxicate
Oceans and engines
You're skilled at infringin' on great love affairs
'Cause now my heart's home
All I've known is long gone and ten thousand miles away
And I'm not okay
But I'm letting go
I'm giving up the ghost
But don't get me wrong
I'll always love you, that's why
I wrote you this very last song
