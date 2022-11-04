Lirik Lagu Is This Love - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 4 November 2022, 00:12 WIB
Vokalis Whitesnake David Coverdale, simak lirik lagu is This Love berikut.
Vokalis Whitesnake David Coverdale, simak lirik lagu is This Love berikut. /Instagram/@whitesnake

Lirik Lagu Is This Love - Whitesnake

I should have known better
Than to let you go alone
It's times like these
I can't make it on my own
Wasted days, and sleepless nights
An' I can't wait to see you again

I find I spend my time
Waiting on your call
How can I tell you, babe
My back's against the wall
I need you by my side
To tell me it's alright
'Cause I don't think I can take anymore

Is this love that I'm feeling
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
This must be love
'Cause it's really got a hold on me
A hold on me

I can't stop the feeling
I've been this way before
But, with you I've found the key
To open any door
I can feel my love for you
Growing stronger day by day
An' I can't wait too see you again
So I can hold you in my arms

Is this love that I'm feeling
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
This must be love
'Cause it's really got a hold on me
A hold on me

Is this love that I'm feeling
Is this the love that I've been searching for

Is this love or am I dreaming
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
Is this the love that I've been searching for

Credit

