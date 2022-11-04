Lirik Lagu Is This Love - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Is This Love - Whitesnake

I should have known better

Than to let you go alone

It's times like these

I can't make it on my own

Wasted days, and sleepless nights

An' I can't wait to see you again

I find I spend my time

Waiting on your call

How can I tell you, babe

My back's against the wall

I need you by my side

To tell me it's alright

'Cause I don't think I can take anymore

Is this love that I'm feeling

Is this the love that I've been searching for

Is this love or am I dreaming

This must be love

'Cause it's really got a hold on me

A hold on me

I can't stop the feeling

I've been this way before

But, with you I've found the key

To open any door

I can feel my love for you

Growing stronger day by day

An' I can't wait too see you again

So I can hold you in my arms

Is this love that I'm feeling

Is this the love that I've been searching for

Is this love or am I dreaming

This must be love

'Cause it's really got a hold on me

A hold on me

Is this love that I'm feeling

Is this the love that I've been searching for

Is this love or am I dreaming

Is this the love that I've been searching for

Is this love or am I dreaming

Is this the love that I've been searching for

Is this love or am I dreaming

Is this the love that I've been searching for

Is this love or am I dreaming

Is this the love that I've been searching for

Is this love or am I dreaming

Is this the love that I've been searching for

