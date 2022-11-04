Lirik Lagu Is This Love - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Is This Love - Whitesnake
I should have known better
Than to let you go alone
It's times like these
I can't make it on my own
Wasted days, and sleepless nights
An' I can't wait to see you again
I find I spend my time
Waiting on your call
How can I tell you, babe
My back's against the wall
I need you by my side
To tell me it's alright
'Cause I don't think I can take anymore
Is this love that I'm feeling
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
This must be love
'Cause it's really got a hold on me
A hold on me
I can't stop the feeling
I've been this way before
But, with you I've found the key
To open any door
I can feel my love for you
Growing stronger day by day
An' I can't wait too see you again
So I can hold you in my arms
Is this love that I'm feeling
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
This must be love
'Cause it's really got a hold on me
A hold on me
Is this love that I'm feeling
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
Is this the love that I've been searching for
Is this love or am I dreaming
Is this the love that I've been searching for
