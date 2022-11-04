Lirik Lagu Everlong - Foo Fighters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everlong - Foo Fighters
Hello
I've waited here for you
Everlong
Tonight, I throw myself into
And out of the red
Out of her head, she sang
Come down and waste away with me
Down with me
Slow, how you wanted it to be
I'm over my head
Out of her head, she sang
And I wonder
When I sing along with you
If everything could ever be this real forever
If anything could ever be this good again
The only thing I'll ever ask of you
You've got to promise not to stop when I say when
She sang
Breathe out
So I can breathe you in
Hold you in
And now
I know you've always been
Out of your head
Out of my head, I sang
And I wonder
When I sing along with you
If everything could ever feel this real forever
If anything could ever be this good again
The only thing I'll ever ask of you
You've got to promise not to stop when I say when
She sang
