Lirik Lagu If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

I can't write one song that's not about you

Can't drink without thinkin' about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

I'm in Toronto and I got this view

But I might as well be in a hotel room, yeah

It doesn't matter 'cause I'm so consumed

Spending all my nights reading texts from you

Oh, I'm good at keepin' my distance

I know that you're the feelin' I'm missing

You know that I hate to admit it

But everything means nothin' if I can't have you

I can't write one song that's not about you

Can't drink without thinkin' about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

I can't write one song that's not about you

Can't drink without thinkin' about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

I'm so sorry that my timing's off

But I can't move on if we're still gonna talk

Is it wrong for me to not want half?

I want all of you, all the strings attached

Oh, I'm good at keepin' my distance

I know that you're the feelin' I'm missing

You know that I hate to admit it

But everything means nothin' if I can't have you

I can't write one song that's not about you

Can't drink without thinkin' about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

I can't write one song that's not about you

Can't drink without thinkin' about you

Is it too late to tell you that

Everything means nothing if I can't have you?

I'm trying to move on

Forget you, but I hold on

Everything means nothing

Everything means nothing, babe

I'm trying to move on

Forget you, but I hold on

Everything means nothing if I can't have you, no