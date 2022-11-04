Lirik Lagu Every Summertime - NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

18, we were undergrads
Stayed out late, never made it to class, uh
Outer Richmond in a taxi cab
You were sweating bullets on the way to my dad's and oh
You said, "Baby, think we're moving too fast", ah-ah
And I swear the magnolias flashed a smile (flashed a smile)
And that's when I caught me hoping you'd stay a while (stay a while)
Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind
Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime
My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely, but you don't have to try
'Cause, baby, I fall in love every summertime
25, man we're missing church
Laugh 'bout everyone we're hating at work
Dinner with your sister and the jokes kinda hurt
Cry the way home, and you're putting me first, oh
Yeah, we just always know what to say (mh, ah, yeah)
We're strolling down the boulevard
And dancing under streetlights (oh, the lights)
Every year we get older, and I'm still on your side (oh, I)
Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind
Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime
My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely, but you don't have to try
'Cause, baby, I fall in love every summertime
Every day is summertime
Every day is summertime
Every day is summertime with you
Every day is summertime
Every day is summertime
Every day is summertime with you
