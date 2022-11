Lirik Lagu The Middle - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu The Middle – Jimmy Eat World

Hey, don't write yourself off yet

It's only in your head, you feel left out

Or looked down on

Just try your best

Try everything you can

And don't you worry what they tell themselves

When you're away

It just takes some time

Little girl, you're in the middle of the ride

Everything, everything'll be just fine

Everything, everything'll be alright, alright

Hey, you know they're all the same

You know you're doing better on your own (on your own)

So don't buy in

Live right now

Yeah, just be yourself

It doesn't matter if it's good enough (good enough)

For someone else

It just takes some time

Little girl, you're in the middle of the ride

Everything, everything'll be just fine

Everything, everything'll be alright, alright

It just takes some time

Little girl, you're in the middle of the ride

Everything, everything'll be just fine

Everything, everything'll be alright, alright

Whoo!

Hey, don't write yourself off yet

It's only in your head, you feel left out (feel left out)

Or looked down on

Just do your best (just do your best)

Do everything you can (do everything you can)

And don't you worry what their bitter hearts (bitter hearts)

Are gonna say

It just takes some time

Little girl, you're in the middle of the ride

Everything, everything'll be just fine

Everything, everything'll be alright, alright

It just takes some time

Little girl, you're in the middle of the ride

Everything, everything'll be just fine

Everything, everything'll be alright

Credit