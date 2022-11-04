Lirik Lagu Love Don't Come Easy - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Don't Come Easy - White Lion

There comes a time

When baby you and me

We gotta work it out

Whatever it will be

It feels so right

But somewhere deep inside

You don't know how you feel

You don't know if it is real

Do you want it

Do you need it

'Cause love don't come easy

Do you want it

Do you need it

'Cause love don't come easy

There comes a time

When you wake up one day

Not knowing if our love

Will take us all the way

Then suddenly

You feel you must decide

If we should carry on

With what we've just begun

You know that it ain't always easy

You know that it ain't always right

When love finds a place in your heart

Do you want it

Do you need it

'Cause love don't come easy

Do you want it

Do you need it

'Cause love don't come easy

You can walk out through this open door

Just like so many times before

If you don't find what you are looking for

You may be lost forevermore oh yeah

You know that it ain't always easy

You know that it ain't always right

When love finds a place in your heart

There comes a time

When baby you should know

If we are gonna make it

You gotta let it show

I can't wait

And find out in the end

That you will not be standing

Right here by my side

Do you want it

Do you need it

'Cause love don't come easy

Do you want it

Do you need it

'Cause love don't come easy