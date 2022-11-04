Lirik Lagu Love Don't Come Easy - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Don't Come Easy - White Lion
There comes a time
When baby you and me
We gotta work it out
Whatever it will be
It feels so right
But somewhere deep inside
You don't know how you feel
You don't know if it is real
Do you want it
Do you need it
'Cause love don't come easy
Do you want it
Do you need it
'Cause love don't come easy
There comes a time
When you wake up one day
Not knowing if our love
Will take us all the way
Then suddenly
You feel you must decide
If we should carry on
With what we've just begun
You know that it ain't always easy
You know that it ain't always right
When love finds a place in your heart
Do you want it
Do you need it
'Cause love don't come easy
Do you want it
Do you need it
'Cause love don't come easy
You can walk out through this open door
Just like so many times before
If you don't find what you are looking for
You may be lost forevermore oh yeah
You know that it ain't always easy
You know that it ain't always right
When love finds a place in your heart
There comes a time
When baby you should know
If we are gonna make it
You gotta let it show
I can't wait
And find out in the end
That you will not be standing
Right here by my side
Do you want it
Do you need it
'Cause love don't come easy
Do you want it
Do you need it
'Cause love don't come easy
