Lirik Lagu On Melancholy Hill - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

On Melancholy Hill - Gorillaz

Up on Melancholy Hill

There's a plastic tree

Are you here with me?

Just looking out on the day

Of another dream

Well you can't get what you want

But you can get me

So let's set out to sea, love

'Cause you are my medicine

When you're close to me

When you're close to me

So call in the submarines

'Round the world we'll go

Does anybody know, love

If we're looking out on the day

Of another dream?

If you can't get what you want

Then come with me

Up on Melancholy Hill

Sits a manatee

Just looking out for the day

When you're close to me

When you're close to me

When you're close to me

Credit

Artis: Gorillaz

Album: Plastic Beach

Rilis: 2010

Genre: Synthpop, Alternatif/Indie, New wave, Children’s Music, Hip Hop/Rap

Penulis Lagu: Damon Albarn, Jamie Hewlett