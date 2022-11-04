Lirik Lagu On Melancholy Hill - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

On Melancholy Hill - Gorillaz
Up on Melancholy Hill
There's a plastic tree
Are you here with me?
Just looking out on the day
Of another dream
Well you can't get what you want
But you can get me
So let's set out to sea, love
'Cause you are my medicine
When you're close to me
When you're close to me
So call in the submarines
'Round the world we'll go
Does anybody know, love
If we're looking out on the day
Of another dream?
If you can't get what you want
Then come with me
Up on Melancholy Hill
Sits a manatee
Just looking out for the day
When you're close to me
When you're close to me
When you're close to me
Credit
Artis: Gorillaz
Album: Plastic Beach
Rilis: 2010
Genre: Synthpop, Alternatif/Indie, New wave, Children’s Music, Hip Hop/Rap
Penulis Lagu: Damon Albarn, Jamie Hewlett
