Lirik Lagu Gold – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gold - Imagine Dragons

First comes the blessing of all that you've dreamed

But then comes the curses of diamonds and rings

Only at first did it have its appeal

But now you can't tell the false from the real

Who can you trust? (Who can you trust?)

When everything, everything, everything

You touch turns to gold, gold, gold

Everything, everything, everything

You touch turns to gold, gold

Ooh, gold, ooh, gold, ooh, gold, ooh, gold

Statues and empires are all at your hands

Water to wine, and the finest of sands

When all that you have is turning stale and it's cold

Oh, you no longer feel when your heart's turned to gold

Who can you trust? (Who can you trust?)

When everything, everything, everything

You touch turns to gold, gold, gold

Everything, everything, everything

You touch turns to gold, gold

Ooh, gold, ooh, gold, ooh, gold, ooh, gold

I'm dying to feel again (Again)

Oh, anything at all (Oh, anything at all)

But oh, I feel nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing!

When everything, everything, everything

You touch turns to gold, gold, gold

Everything, everything, everything

You touch turns to gold, gold

Ooh, gold, ooh, gold, ooh, gold, ooh, gold

Credit

Artis: Imagine Dragons

Penulis Lagu: Alex Grant, Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Sermon, dan Daniel Platzman

Album: Smoke + Mirrors

Rilis: 2015

Genre: Alternatif