Lirik Lagu Gold – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gold - Imagine Dragons
First comes the blessing of all that you've dreamed
But then comes the curses of diamonds and rings
Only at first did it have its appeal
But now you can't tell the false from the real
Who can you trust? (Who can you trust?)
When everything, everything, everything
You touch turns to gold, gold, gold
Everything, everything, everything
You touch turns to gold, gold
Ooh, gold, ooh, gold, ooh, gold, ooh, gold
Statues and empires are all at your hands
Water to wine, and the finest of sands
When all that you have is turning stale and it's cold
Oh, you no longer feel when your heart's turned to gold
Who can you trust? (Who can you trust?)
When everything, everything, everything
You touch turns to gold, gold, gold
Everything, everything, everything
You touch turns to gold, gold
Ooh, gold, ooh, gold, ooh, gold, ooh, gold
I'm dying to feel again (Again)
Oh, anything at all (Oh, anything at all)
But oh, I feel nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing!
When everything, everything, everything
You touch turns to gold, gold, gold
Everything, everything, everything
You touch turns to gold, gold
Ooh, gold, ooh, gold, ooh, gold, ooh, gold
Credit
Artis: Imagine Dragons
Penulis Lagu: Alex Grant, Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Daniel Sermon, dan Daniel Platzman
Album: Smoke + Mirrors
Rilis: 2015
Genre: Alternatif
