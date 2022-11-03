Lirik Lagu I Bet My Life – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Bet My Life - Imagine Dragons
I know I took the path that you would never want for me
I know I let you down, didn't I?
So many sleepless nights where you were waiting up on me
Well I'm just a slave unto the night
Now remember when I told you that's the last you'll see of me
Remember when I broke you down to tears
I know I took the path that you would never want for me
I gave you hell through all the years
So I, I bet my life, I bet my life
I bet my life for you
I, I bet my life, I bet my life
I bet my life for you
I've been around the world and never in my wildest dreams
Would I come running home to you
I've told a million lies but now I tell a single truth
There's you in everything I do
Now remember when I told you that's the last you'll see of me
Remember when I broke you down to tears
I know I took the path that you would never want for me
I gave you hell through all the years
So I, I bet my life, I bet my life
I bet my life for you
I, I bet my life, I bet my life
I bet my life for you
Don't tell me that I'm wrong
I've walked that road before
And left you on your own
And please believe them when they say
That it's left for yesterday
And the records that I've played
Please forgive me for all I've done
So I, I bet my life, I bet my life
I bet my life for you
I, I bet my life, I bet my life
I bet my life for you
