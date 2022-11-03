Lirik Lagu Warriors – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Warriors - Imagine Dragons
As a child, you would wait and watch from far away
But you always knew that you'd be the one
That work while they all play
In youth, you'd lay awake at night and scheme
Of all the things that you would change
But it was just a dream
Here we are, don't turn away now (don't turn away)
We are the warriors that built this town
Here we are, don't turn away now (don't turn away)
We are the warriors that built this town
From dust
Will come
When you will have to rise
Above the best and prove yourself
Your spirit never dies
Farewell, I've gone to take my throne above
But don't weep for me
'Cause this will be the labor of my love
Here we are, don't turn away now (don't turn away)
We are the warriors that built this town
Here we are, don't turn away now (don't turn away)
We are the warriors that built this town
From dust
Here we are, don't turn away now (don't turn away)
We are the warriors that built this town
Here we are, don't turn away now (don't turn away)
We are the warriors that built this town
From dust
Credit
Artikel Pilihan