Lirik Lagu Warriors – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Warriors - Imagine Dragons

As a child, you would wait and watch from far away

But you always knew that you'd be the one

That work while they all play

In youth, you'd lay awake at night and scheme

Of all the things that you would change

But it was just a dream

Here we are, don't turn away now (don't turn away)

We are the warriors that built this town

Here we are, don't turn away now (don't turn away)

We are the warriors that built this town

From dust

Will come

When you will have to rise

Above the best and prove yourself

Your spirit never dies

Farewell, I've gone to take my throne above

But don't weep for me

'Cause this will be the labor of my love

Here we are, don't turn away now (don't turn away)

We are the warriors that built this town

Here we are, don't turn away now (don't turn away)

We are the warriors that built this town

From dust

Here we are, don't turn away now (don't turn away)

We are the warriors that built this town

Here we are, don't turn away now (don't turn away)

We are the warriors that built this town

From dust

