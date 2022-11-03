Lirik Lagu Cigarettes & Alcohol - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cigarettes & Alcohol

[Verse 1]

Is it my imagination

Or have I finally found something worth living for?

I was looking for some action

But all I found was cigarettes and alcohol

[Chorus]

You could wait for a lifetime

To spend your days in the sunshine

You might as well do the white line

'Cause when it comes on top

You gotta make it happen

You gotta make it happen

You gotta make it happen

You gotta make it happen

[Verse 2]

Is it worth the aggravation

To find yourself a job when there's nothing worth working for?

It's a crazy situation

But all I need are cigarettes and alcohol

[Chorus]

You could wait for a lifetime

To spend your days in the sunshine

You might as well do the white line

'Cause when it comes on top

You gotta make it happen!

You gotta make it happen!

You gotta make it happen!

You gotta make it happen!

[Outro]

You gotta, you gotta, you gotta make it

You gotta, you gotta, you gotta fake it

You gotta, you gotta, you gotta make it

You gotta, you gotta, you gotta fake it

Artis: Oasis

Album: Definitely Maybe

Rilis: 1994

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Penulis: Noel Thomas Gallagher

Single Cigarettes & Alcohol dirilis sebagai single keempat dari album Definitely Maybe pada 10 Oktober 1994. Pada tahun 2006, single ini termasuk dalam kompilasi Best Of-Stop The Clocks dan pada tahun 2010 termasuk dalam koleksi single Time Flies 1994-2009.

Single Cigarettes & Alcohol merupakan salah satu dari tiga lagu yang menurut Noel Gallagher harus dia tulis untuk menyampaikan pesannya. Kedua lainnya adalah Rock ‘N’ Roll Star dan Live Forever.