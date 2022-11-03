Lirik Lagu Cigarettes & Alcohol - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cigarettes & Alcohol
[Verse 1]
Is it my imagination
Or have I finally found something worth living for?
I was looking for some action
But all I found was cigarettes and alcohol
[Chorus]
You could wait for a lifetime
To spend your days in the sunshine
You might as well do the white line
'Cause when it comes on top
You gotta make it happen
You gotta make it happen
You gotta make it happen
You gotta make it happen
[Verse 2]
Is it worth the aggravation
To find yourself a job when there's nothing worth working for?
It's a crazy situation
But all I need are cigarettes and alcohol
[Chorus]
You could wait for a lifetime
To spend your days in the sunshine
You might as well do the white line
'Cause when it comes on top
You gotta make it happen!
You gotta make it happen!
You gotta make it happen!
You gotta make it happen!
[Outro]
You gotta, you gotta, you gotta make it
You gotta, you gotta, you gotta fake it
You gotta, you gotta, you gotta make it
You gotta, you gotta, you gotta fake it
Artis: Oasis
Album: Definitely Maybe
Rilis: 1994
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Penulis: Noel Thomas Gallagher
Single Cigarettes & Alcohol dirilis sebagai single keempat dari album Definitely Maybe pada 10 Oktober 1994. Pada tahun 2006, single ini termasuk dalam kompilasi Best Of-Stop The Clocks dan pada tahun 2010 termasuk dalam koleksi single Time Flies 1994-2009.
Single Cigarettes & Alcohol merupakan salah satu dari tiga lagu yang menurut Noel Gallagher harus dia tulis untuk menyampaikan pesannya. Kedua lainnya adalah Rock ‘N’ Roll Star dan Live Forever.
