Lirik Lagu C’mere – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu C’mere - Interpol

It's way too late to be this locked inside ourselves

The trouble is that you're in love with someone else

It should be me. Oh, it should be me

Sacred parts, your get aways

You come along on summer days

Tenderly, tastefully

It's so me, we make time

Try to find somebody else

This place is mine

Set the day, you know exactly how I feel

I had my doubts little girl

I'm in love with something real

It could be me, that's changing!

It's so me, we make time

To try and find somebody else

We pass a line

Now season with health

Two lovers walk on lakeside mile

Try pleasing with stealth, rodeo (?)

See the stands long ending path

Oh, how I love you

And in the evening, when we are sleeping

We are sleeping. Oh, we are sleeping

It's so me, we make time

We try to find somebody else

Who has a line

Now season with health

Two lovers walk on lakeside mile

Try pleasing with stealth, rodeo (?)

See the stands long ending path