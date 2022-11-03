Lirik Lagu C’mere – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu C’mere - Interpol
It's way too late to be this locked inside ourselves
The trouble is that you're in love with someone else
It should be me. Oh, it should be me
Sacred parts, your get aways
You come along on summer days
Tenderly, tastefully
It's so me, we make time
Try to find somebody else
This place is mine
Set the day, you know exactly how I feel
I had my doubts little girl
I'm in love with something real
It could be me, that's changing!
It's so me, we make time
To try and find somebody else
We pass a line
Now season with health
Two lovers walk on lakeside mile
Try pleasing with stealth, rodeo (?)
See the stands long ending path
Oh, how I love you
And in the evening, when we are sleeping
We are sleeping. Oh, we are sleeping
It's so me, we make time
We try to find somebody else
Who has a line
Now season with health
Two lovers walk on lakeside mile
Try pleasing with stealth, rodeo (?)
See the stands long ending path
