Lirik Lagu PDA – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu PDA - Interpol

Yours is the only version of my desertion that I could ever subscribe to

That is all that I can do

You are a past dinner, the last winner, I'm raking all around me

Until the last drop is behind you

You're so cute when you're frustrated, dear

Well, you're so cute when you're sedated, dear

I'm resting

Sleep tight, grim rite

We have two hundred couches where you can sleep tight, grim rite

We have two hundred couches where you can sleep tight, grim rite

We have two hundred couches where you can sleep tonight

Sleep tonight, sleep tonight

Sleep tonight

You are the only person who's completely certain there's nothing here to be into

That is all that you can do

You are a past sinner, the last winner and everything we've come to

It makes you, you

You cannot safely say while I will be away

That you will not consider sadly

How you helped me to stray

You will not reach me I am

Resenting a position that's fast resentment

And now I can consider now there is this distance so

Sleep tight, grim rite

We have two hundred couches where you can sleep tight, grim rite

We have two hundred couches where you can sleep tight, grim rite

We have two hundred couches where you can sleep tonight

Sleep tonight, sleep tonight

Sleep tonight

Something to say

Something to do

Nothing to say

When there's nothing to do (ah, ah)

Credit

Artis: Interpol

Penulis Lagu: Paul Banks, Daniel Kessler, dan Samuel Fogarino

Album: Turn On the Bright Lights

Rilis: 2002

Genre: Alternatif