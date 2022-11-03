Lirik Lagu PDA – Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yours is the only version of my desertion that I could ever subscribe to
That is all that I can do
You are a past dinner, the last winner, I'm raking all around me
Until the last drop is behind you
You're so cute when you're frustrated, dear
Well, you're so cute when you're sedated, dear
I'm resting
Sleep tight, grim rite
We have two hundred couches where you can sleep tight, grim rite
We have two hundred couches where you can sleep tight, grim rite
We have two hundred couches where you can sleep tonight
Sleep tonight, sleep tonight
Sleep tonight
You are the only person who's completely certain there's nothing here to be into
That is all that you can do
You are a past sinner, the last winner and everything we've come to
It makes you, you
You cannot safely say while I will be away
That you will not consider sadly
How you helped me to stray
You will not reach me I am
Resenting a position that's fast resentment
And now I can consider now there is this distance so
Sleep tight, grim rite
We have two hundred couches where you can sleep tight, grim rite
We have two hundred couches where you can sleep tight, grim rite
We have two hundred couches where you can sleep tonight
Sleep tonight, sleep tonight
Sleep tonight
Something to say
Something to do
Nothing to say
When there's nothing to do (ah, ah)
Credit
Artis: Interpol
Penulis Lagu: Paul Banks, Daniel Kessler, dan Samuel Fogarino
Album: Turn On the Bright Lights
Rilis: 2002
Genre: Alternatif
Artikel Pilihan