Lirik Lagu Selfmachine – I Blame Coco dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Selfmachine - I Blame Coco

I saw the mirror starin' back at me

And it told me I'm a self machine

I saw the mirror starin' back at me

And it told me I'm a self machine

It said I gave you these scars

And I gave you these wounds

I told you the false

And I showed you the truth

I saw the mirror staring back at me

And it told me I'm a self machine

Lonely robot in a wasteland

Rusting in a lonely harbor

Lonely robot in a wasteland

Rusting in the harbor's water

I'm not a human if you say I'm not

I'm not a human anekatips if my engines lock

And this motor that you call my heart

Is another machine that will stop

And the impression of my self machine

The word was spoken and it was foreseen

Now we're too well too bothered in between

A pic so lost on my computers screen

Lonely robot in a wasteland

Rusting in a lonely harbor

Lonely robot in a wasteland

Rusting in the harbor's water

I'm not a human if you say I'm not

I'm not a human if my engines lock

And this motor that you call my heart

Is another machine that wont stop