Lirik Lagu Selfmachine – I Blame Coco dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 3 November 2022, 04:34 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon.
Ilustrasi mikrofon. /Pixabay/StockSnap

Lirik Lagu Selfmachine - I Blame Coco

I saw the mirror starin' back at me
And it told me I'm a self machine
I saw the mirror starin' back at me
And it told me I'm a self machine

It said I gave you these scars
And I gave you these wounds
I told you the false
And I showed you the truth

I saw the mirror staring back at me
And it told me I'm a self machine

Lonely robot in a wasteland
Rusting in a lonely harbor
Lonely robot in a wasteland
Rusting in the harbor's water

I'm not a human if you say I'm not
I'm not a human anekatips if my engines lock
And this motor that you call my heart
Is another machine that will stop

And the impression of my self machine
The word was spoken and it was foreseen
Now we're too well too bothered in between
A pic so lost on my computers screen

Lonely robot in a wasteland
Rusting in a lonely harbor
Lonely robot in a wasteland
Rusting in the harbor's water

I'm not a human if you say I'm not
I'm not a human if my engines lock
And this motor that you call my heart
Is another machine that wont stop

