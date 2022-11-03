Lirik Lagu The Masterplan - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Masterplan

[Verse 1]

Take the time to make some sense

Of what you want to say

And cast your words away upon the waves

Sail them home with acquiesce

On a ship of hope today

And as they land upon the shore

Tell them not to fear no more

Say it loud and sing it proud today

And then

[Chorus 1]

Dance if you wanna dance

Please brother take a chance

You know they're gonna go

Which way they wanna go

All we know is that we don't know

How it's gonna be

Please brother let it be

Life on the other hand

Won't make us understand

We're all part of a masterplan

Say it loud and sing it proud today

[Verse 2]

I'm not saying right is wrong

It's up to us to make

The best of all the things that come our way

'Cause everything that's been has passed

The answer's in the looking glass

There's four and twenty million doors

On life's endless corridor

Say it loud and sing it proud

And they

[Chorus 2]

Will dance if they wanna dance

Please brother take a chance

You know they're gonna go

Which way they wanna go

All we know is that we don't know

How it's gonna be

Please brother let it be

Life on the other hand

Won't make you understand

We're all part of a masterplan

Artis: Oasis

Album: Wonderwall

Rilis: 1995

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Roc

Lagu The Masterplan merupakan lagu B-side dari Wonderwall. Pada tahun 1998 lagu tersebut dimasukkan dalam album kompilasi B-side The Masterplan. Pada tahun 2006, Lagu The Masterplan masuk dalam kompilasi Best Of - Stop The Clocks.

Noel Gallagher menganggap lagu The Masterplan sebagai salah satu upaya terbesarnya sebagai penulis lagu.

Ditulis di sebuah kamar hotel Jepang, liriknya terinspirasi oleh koridor panjang sebuah hotel di Jepang dan apa yang digambarkan Gallagher sebagai 'Good, relaxing smoke'.