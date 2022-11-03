Lirik Lagu The Masterplan - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Masterplan
[Verse 1]
Take the time to make some sense
Of what you want to say
And cast your words away upon the waves
Sail them home with acquiesce
On a ship of hope today
And as they land upon the shore
Tell them not to fear no more
Say it loud and sing it proud today
And then
[Chorus 1]
Dance if you wanna dance
Please brother take a chance
You know they're gonna go
Which way they wanna go
All we know is that we don't know
How it's gonna be
Please brother let it be
Life on the other hand
Won't make us understand
We're all part of a masterplan
Say it loud and sing it proud today
[Verse 2]
I'm not saying right is wrong
It's up to us to make
The best of all the things that come our way
'Cause everything that's been has passed
The answer's in the looking glass
There's four and twenty million doors
On life's endless corridor
Say it loud and sing it proud
And they
[Chorus 2]
Will dance if they wanna dance
Please brother take a chance
You know they're gonna go
Which way they wanna go
All we know is that we don't know
How it's gonna be
Please brother let it be
Life on the other hand
Won't make you understand
We're all part of a masterplan
Artis: Oasis
Album: Wonderwall
Rilis: 1995
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Roc
Lagu The Masterplan merupakan lagu B-side dari Wonderwall. Pada tahun 1998 lagu tersebut dimasukkan dalam album kompilasi B-side The Masterplan. Pada tahun 2006, Lagu The Masterplan masuk dalam kompilasi Best Of - Stop The Clocks.
Noel Gallagher menganggap lagu The Masterplan sebagai salah satu upaya terbesarnya sebagai penulis lagu.
Ditulis di sebuah kamar hotel Jepang, liriknya terinspirasi oleh koridor panjang sebuah hotel di Jepang dan apa yang digambarkan Gallagher sebagai 'Good, relaxing smoke'.
