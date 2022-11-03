Lirik Lagu Rock 'N' Roll Star - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rock 'N' Roll Star

I live my life in the city

And there's no easy way out

The day's moving just too fast for me

I need some time in the sunshine

I've gotta slow it right down

The day's moving just too fast for me

I live my life for the stars that shine

People say, "It's just a waste of time"

Then they said, "I should feed my head"

That to me was just a day in bed

I'll take my car and drive real far

They're not concerned about the way we are

In my mind my dreams are real

Now you concerned about the way I feel

Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star

Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star

I live my life in the city

And there's no easy way out

The day's moving just too fast for me

I need some time in the sunshine

I've gotta slow it right down

The day's moving just too fast for me

I live my life for the stars that shine

People say, "It's just a waste of time"

Then they said, "I should feed my head"

Oh, that to me was just a day in bed

I'll take my car and drive real far

You're not concerned about the way we are

In my mind my dreams are real

Now you concerned about the way I feel

Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star

Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star

Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star

You're not down with who I am

Look at you now, you're all in my hands tonight

Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star

Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star

Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star

It's just rock 'n' roll

It's just rock 'n' roll

It's just rock 'n' roll

It's just rock 'n' roll

It's just rock 'n' roll

It's just rock 'n' roll

It's just rock 'n' roll

It's just rock 'n' roll

Artis: Oasis

Album: Definitely Maybe

Rilis: 1994

Genre: Electronica

Penulis: Noel Gallagher