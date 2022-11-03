Lirik Lagu Rock 'N' Roll Star - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rock 'N' Roll Star
I live my life in the city
And there's no easy way out
The day's moving just too fast for me
I need some time in the sunshine
I've gotta slow it right down
The day's moving just too fast for me
I live my life for the stars that shine
People say, "It's just a waste of time"
Then they said, "I should feed my head"
That to me was just a day in bed
I'll take my car and drive real far
They're not concerned about the way we are
In my mind my dreams are real
Now you concerned about the way I feel
Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star
Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star
I live my life in the city
And there's no easy way out
The day's moving just too fast for me
I need some time in the sunshine
I've gotta slow it right down
The day's moving just too fast for me
I live my life for the stars that shine
People say, "It's just a waste of time"
Then they said, "I should feed my head"
Oh, that to me was just a day in bed
I'll take my car and drive real far
You're not concerned about the way we are
In my mind my dreams are real
Now you concerned about the way I feel
Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star
Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star
Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star
You're not down with who I am
Look at you now, you're all in my hands tonight
Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star
Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star
Tonight I'm a rock 'n' roll star
It's just rock 'n' roll
It's just rock 'n' roll
It's just rock 'n' roll
It's just rock 'n' roll
It's just rock 'n' roll
It's just rock 'n' roll
It's just rock 'n' roll
It's just rock 'n' roll
Artis: Oasis
Album: Definitely Maybe
Rilis: 1994
Genre: Electronica
Penulis: Noel Gallagher
