Lirik Lagu Take Back the Power – The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Take Back the Power - The Interrupters

What's your plan for tomorrow

Are you a leader or will you follow

Are you a fighter or will you cower

It's our time to take back the power

What's your plan for tomorrow

Are you a leader or will you follow

Are you a fighter or will you cower

It's our time to take back the power

What you gonna do

When they show up in black suits

On your street in army boots

And they're there to silence you

What you gonna say

When they strip your rights away

And the taxman makes you pay

For every bead of sweat you bled today

We don't need to run and hide

We won't be pushed off to the side

What's your plan for tomorrow

Are you a leader or will you follow

Are you a fighter or will you cower

It's our time to take back the power

What's your plan for tomorrow

Are you a leader or will you follow

Are you a fighter or will you cower

It's our time to take back the power

Who you gonna trust

When the judge is so unjust

And the jury must discuss

Said you don't look like one of us

Where you gonna turn

Now the court has been adjourned

And the lessons that you learned

Are not as many as the bridges burned

We don't need to run and hide

We won't be pushed off to the side