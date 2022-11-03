Lirik Lagu Take Back the Power – The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Take Back the Power - The Interrupters
What's your plan for tomorrow
Are you a leader or will you follow
Are you a fighter or will you cower
It's our time to take back the power
What's your plan for tomorrow
Are you a leader or will you follow
Are you a fighter or will you cower
It's our time to take back the power
What you gonna do
When they show up in black suits
On your street in army boots
And they're there to silence you
What you gonna say
When they strip your rights away
And the taxman makes you pay
For every bead of sweat you bled today
We don't need to run and hide
We won't be pushed off to the side
What's your plan for tomorrow
Are you a leader or will you follow
Are you a fighter or will you cower
It's our time to take back the power
What's your plan for tomorrow
Are you a leader or will you follow
Are you a fighter or will you cower
It's our time to take back the power
Who you gonna trust
When the judge is so unjust
And the jury must discuss
Said you don't look like one of us
Where you gonna turn
Now the court has been adjourned
And the lessons that you learned
Are not as many as the bridges burned
We don't need to run and hide
We won't be pushed off to the side
Artikel Pilihan