Lirik Lagu Supersonic - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supersonic

I need to be myself

I can't be no-one else

I'm feeling supersonic, give me gin and tonic

You can have it all, but how much do you want it?

You make me laugh

Give me your autograph

Can I ride with you in your BMW?

You can sail with me in my yellow submarine

You need to find out

'Cause no-one's gonna tell you what I'm on about

You need to find a way for what you want to say

But before tomorrow

'Cause my friend said he'd take you home

He sits in a corner all alone

He lives under a waterfall

Nobody can see him

Nobody can ever hear him call

Nobody can ever hear him call

You need to be yourself

You can't be no-one else

I know a girl called Elsa, she's into Alka-Seltzer

She sniffs it through a cane on a supersonic train

And she makes me laugh

I got her autograph

She done it with a doctor on a helicopter

She's sniffing in a tissue selling the Big Issue

When she finds out

No-one's gonna tell her what I'm on about

You need to find a way for what you want to say

But before tomorrow

'Cause my friend said he'd take you home

He sits in a corner all alone

He lives under a waterfall

Nobody can see him

Nobody can ever hear him call

Nobody can ever hear him call

Artis: Oasis

Album: Definitely Maybe

Rilis: 1994

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Penulis: Noel Gallagher

Supersonic menjadi lagu pertama yang pernah dibawakan Oasis secara langsung di televisi Inggris, pada tanggal 18 Maret 1994.