Lirik Lagu It’s OK If You Forget Me – Astrid S dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It’s OK If You Forget Me – Astrid S
Mm
Two weeks and I wait 'til the feeling hits
Maybe I just haven't let it sink in
For three years, we were living together
Held me like you'd hold me forever
Didn't think that heartbreak would feel like this
From everything to nothing at all
From every day to never at all
And everyone says that I should be sad
Is it normal that
I don't feel sorry for myself
Care if your hands touch somebody else
Wouldn't get jealous if you're happy
It's okay if you forget me
I don't feel empty now that you're gone
Does that mean it didn't mean nothing at all?
But I'll tell you what the worst is
It's the way it doesn't hurt
When I wish it did
Patience is the thing that I learned from you
That some things can feel wrong even though they're true
Went through all the hard times together
Kept me calm when I'd lose my temper
I'm just really grateful that I had you
From everything to nothing at all
Every day to never at all
And everyone says that I should be sad
Is it normal that
I don't feel sorry for myself
Care if your hands touch somebody else
Wouldn't get jealous if you're happy
It's okay if you forget me
I don't feel empty now that you're gone
Does that mean it didn't mean nothing at all?
And I'll tell you what the worst is
It's the way it doesn't hurt
When I wish it did
I wish it did
Mm
When I wish it did
From everything to nothing at all
From every day to never at all
And everyone says that I should be sad
Is it normal that
I don't feel sorry for myself
Care if your hands touch somebody else
Wouldn't get jealous if you're happy
It's okay if you forget me
I don't feel empty now that you're gone
Does that mean it didn't mean nothing at all?
And I'll tell you what the worst is
It's the way it doesn't hurt
When I wish it did
I wish it did
Mm
