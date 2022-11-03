Lirik Lagu It’s OK If You Forget Me – Astrid S dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It’s OK If You Forget Me – Astrid S

Mm

Two weeks and I wait 'til the feeling hits

Maybe I just haven't let it sink in

For three years, we were living together

Held me like you'd hold me forever

Didn't think that heartbreak would feel like this

From everything to nothing at all

From every day to never at all

And everyone says that I should be sad

Is it normal that

I don't feel sorry for myself

Care if your hands touch somebody else

Wouldn't get jealous if you're happy

It's okay if you forget me

I don't feel empty now that you're gone

Does that mean it didn't mean nothing at all?

But I'll tell you what the worst is

It's the way it doesn't hurt

When I wish it did

Patience is the thing that I learned from you

That some things can feel wrong even though they're true

Went through all the hard times together

Kept me calm when I'd lose my temper

I'm just really grateful that I had you

From everything to nothing at all

Every day to never at all

And everyone says that I should be sad

Is it normal that

I don't feel sorry for myself

Care if your hands touch somebody else

Wouldn't get jealous if you're happy

It's okay if you forget me

I don't feel empty now that you're gone

Does that mean it didn't mean nothing at all?

And I'll tell you what the worst is

It's the way it doesn't hurt

When I wish it did

I wish it did

Mm

When I wish it did

From everything to nothing at all

From every day to never at all

And everyone says that I should be sad

Is it normal that

I don't feel sorry for myself

Care if your hands touch somebody else

Wouldn't get jealous if you're happy

It's okay if you forget me

I don't feel empty now that you're gone

Does that mean it didn't mean nothing at all?

And I'll tell you what the worst is

It's the way it doesn't hurt

When I wish it did

I wish it did

Mm