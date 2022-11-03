Lirik Lagu Breathe – Astrid S dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Breathe – Astrid S

I forget to

It's been a week since you hit my bed

And since then, you've started living in my head, eh

Seven days, and I'm nearly dead

Never thought that I'd reboot

But you're a different kind of new

It's like I feel everything more (I forget to)

All my body knows it when you reach my floor, eh

My heart is beating down the door

And now I'm stocking up on oxygen

'Cause when I see you

I forget to bre-e-eathe

I forget to bre-e-eathe

I forget to bre-e-eathe

I forget to, when I'm with you

(I forget to)

I forget to

I forget to bre-e-eathe

I forget to bre-e-eathe

I forget to

If I could just inhale some chill

It's like I'm living out in space

How am I still here?

Did you slip me a magic pill?

Got me lifted like an astronaut

No helmet on and my lungs just stop

So please, when you look at me like that

There's no way to fight back, no

Please, can't you see I'm stocking up on oxygen?

'Cause when I see you

I forget to bre-e-eathe

I forget to bre-e-eathe

I forget to bre-e-eathe

I forget to, when I'm with you

When I see you, I forget to

I forget to

I forget to bre-e-eathe

I forget to bre-e-eathe

I forget to