Lirik Lagu Breathe – Astrid S dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Breathe – Astrid S
I forget to
It's been a week since you hit my bed
And since then, you've started living in my head, eh
Seven days, and I'm nearly dead
Never thought that I'd reboot
But you're a different kind of new
It's like I feel everything more (I forget to)
All my body knows it when you reach my floor, eh
My heart is beating down the door
And now I'm stocking up on oxygen
'Cause when I see you
I forget to bre-e-eathe
I forget to bre-e-eathe
I forget to bre-e-eathe
I forget to, when I'm with you
(I forget to)
I forget to
I forget to bre-e-eathe
I forget to bre-e-eathe
I forget to
If I could just inhale some chill
It's like I'm living out in space
How am I still here?
Did you slip me a magic pill?
Got me lifted like an astronaut
No helmet on and my lungs just stop
So please, when you look at me like that
There's no way to fight back, no
Please, can't you see I'm stocking up on oxygen?
'Cause when I see you
I forget to bre-e-eathe
I forget to bre-e-eathe
I forget to bre-e-eathe
I forget to, when I'm with you
When I see you, I forget to
I forget to
I forget to bre-e-eathe
I forget to bre-e-eathe
I forget to
