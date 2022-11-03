Lirik Lagu She’s Kerosene – The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She’s Kerosene - The Interrupters

I'm a match, she's kerosene

You know she's gonna burn down everything

She's an arsonist in her pass time

And I've been burned for the last time

Time, time, time, woah

I've been burned for the last time

Time, time, time, woah

I've been burned for the last time

It started out like any other morning

The sky was red, he took it as a warning

She hit the hive now the bees are swarming

Then played the victim till the crowd starts forming

She's got a history of making a scene, yeah

She's telling stories, she's gaslighting

Like he's the executioner and she is the queen

And he's the one whose neck is in the guillotine

And he said, I'm a match, she's kerosene

You know she's gonna burn down everything

She's an arsonist in her pass time

And I've been burned for the last time

Time, time, time, woah

I've been burned for the last time

Time, time, time, woah

I've been burned for the last time

Ooh

The smoke clears out when he's been awakened

He said this life could be mine for the taking

She need a drink so she starts shaking

And played a victim 'til his heart stops breaking

No real tears 'cause she don't mean it

This landscape used to be so scenic

And he could make it out if he could dream it

Rising up from the ash, he's a phoenix

I'm a match, she's kerosene

You know she's gonna burn down everything

She's an arsonist in her pass time

And I've been burned for the last time

Time, time, time, woah

I've been burned for the last time

Time, time, time, woah

I've been burned for the last time

You play with me, you're playing with fire

You play with me, you're playing with fire

I'm a match, she's kerosene

You know she's gonna burn down everything

She's an arsonist in her pass time

And I've been burned for the last time

Time, time, time, woah

I've been burned for the last time

Time, time, time, woah

I've been burned for the last time

