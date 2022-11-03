Lirik Lagu She’s Kerosene – The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She’s Kerosene - The Interrupters
I'm a match, she's kerosene
You know she's gonna burn down everything
She's an arsonist in her pass time
And I've been burned for the last time
Time, time, time, woah
I've been burned for the last time
Time, time, time, woah
I've been burned for the last time
It started out like any other morning
The sky was red, he took it as a warning
She hit the hive now the bees are swarming
Then played the victim till the crowd starts forming
She's got a history of making a scene, yeah
She's telling stories, she's gaslighting
Like he's the executioner and she is the queen
And he's the one whose neck is in the guillotine
And he said, I'm a match, she's kerosene
You know she's gonna burn down everything
She's an arsonist in her pass time
And I've been burned for the last time
Time, time, time, woah
I've been burned for the last time
Time, time, time, woah
I've been burned for the last time
Ooh
The smoke clears out when he's been awakened
He said this life could be mine for the taking
She need a drink so she starts shaking
And played a victim 'til his heart stops breaking
No real tears 'cause she don't mean it
This landscape used to be so scenic
And he could make it out if he could dream it
Rising up from the ash, he's a phoenix
I'm a match, she's kerosene
You know she's gonna burn down everything
She's an arsonist in her pass time
And I've been burned for the last time
Time, time, time, woah
I've been burned for the last time
Time, time, time, woah
I've been burned for the last time
You play with me, you're playing with fire
You play with me, you're playing with fire
I'm a match, she's kerosene
You know she's gonna burn down everything
She's an arsonist in her pass time
And I've been burned for the last time
Time, time, time, woah
I've been burned for the last time
Time, time, time, woah
I've been burned for the last time
Credit
Artikel Pilihan