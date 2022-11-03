Lirik Lagu Common - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Common

Always lookin' out behind my fences

Always felt isolated, oh-oh-oh

I don't know why I was so defensive

I'll find a way to let you in

I will die if I don't try

Damned if I ask why

This is somethin' real

This is somethin' right

Never been in love

Never felt at all until now

As I lay here in your bed

I need you on my chest

To warm me all the time

To tickle with your breath

Sweetin' on your lips

There ain't nothin' common 'bout us

In this ordinary world

Where nothin' is enough

Everything is grey

Mistake your love for lust

When I hold you in my arms

There ain't nothin' common 'bout us

There ain't nothin' common 'bout us

There ain't nothin' common 'bout us

I see all your flaws and imperfections

But that's what makes me love you more, oh-oh-oh

We got such a spiritual connection

Don't you know you're fuckin' beautiful

I will die if I don't try

Damned if I ask why

This is somethin' real

This is somethin' right

Never been in love

Never felt at all until now

As I lay in your bed

I need you on my chest

To warm me all the time

To tickle with your breath

Sweetin' on your lips

There ain't nothin' common 'bout us

In this ordinary world

Where nothin' is enough

Everything is grey

Mistake your love for lust

When I hold you in my arms

There ain't nothin' common 'bout us

There ain't nothin' common 'bout us

There ain't nothin' common 'bout us