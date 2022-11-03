Lirik Lagu Common - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Always lookin' out behind my fences
Always felt isolated, oh-oh-oh
I don't know why I was so defensive
I'll find a way to let you in
I will die if I don't try
Damned if I ask why
This is somethin' real
This is somethin' right
Never been in love
Never felt at all until now
As I lay here in your bed
I need you on my chest
To warm me all the time
To tickle with your breath
Sweetin' on your lips
There ain't nothin' common 'bout us
In this ordinary world
Where nothin' is enough
Everything is grey
Mistake your love for lust
When I hold you in my arms
There ain't nothin' common 'bout us
There ain't nothin' common 'bout us
There ain't nothin' common 'bout us
I see all your flaws and imperfections
But that's what makes me love you more, oh-oh-oh
We got such a spiritual connection
Don't you know you're fuckin' beautiful
