Lirik Lagu The Hindu Times - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Hindu Times

I get up when I'm down

I can't swim but my soul won't drown

I do believe I got flare

I got speed and I walk on air

'Cause God gimme soul in your rock'n'roll, babe

'Cause God gimme soul in your rock'n'roll, babe

And I get so high I just can't feel it

And I get so high I just can't feel it

In and out my brain

You're runnin' through my vein

You're my sunshine

You're my rain

There's a light that shines on

Shines on me and it keeps me warm

It gimme peace, I must say

I can't sleep 'cause the world won't wait

'Cause God gimme soul in your rock'n'roll, babe

'Cause God gimme soul in your rock'n'roll, babe

And I get so high I just can't feel it

And I get so high I just can't feel it

In and out my brain

You're runnin' through my vein

You're my sunshine

You're my rain

And I get so high I just can't feel it

And I get so high I just can't feel it

And I get so high I just can't feel it

And I get so high I just can't feel it

In and out my brain

You're runnin' through my vein

You're my sunshine

You're my rain