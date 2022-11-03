Lirik Lagu The Hindu Times - Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

I get up when I'm down
I can't swim but my soul won't drown
I do believe I got flare
I got speed and I walk on air
'Cause God gimme soul in your rock'n'roll, babe
'Cause God gimme soul in your rock'n'roll, babe
And I get so high I just can't feel it
And I get so high I just can't feel it
In and out my brain
You're runnin' through my vein
You're my sunshine
You're my rain
There's a light that shines on
Shines on me and it keeps me warm
It gimme peace, I must say
I can't sleep 'cause the world won't wait
'Cause God gimme soul in your rock'n'roll, babe
'Cause God gimme soul in your rock'n'roll, babe
And I get so high I just can't feel it
And I get so high I just can't feel it
In and out my brain
You're runnin' through my vein
You're my sunshine
You're my rain
And I get so high I just can't feel it
And I get so high I just can't feel it
And I get so high I just can't feel it
And I get so high I just can't feel it
In and out my brain
You're runnin' through my vein
You're my sunshine
You're my rain
