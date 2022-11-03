Lirik Lagu Fan Behaviour – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fan Behavior
I guess I've got myself a fan
It's fan behavior, you're a fan
As a result of my cold demeanour
You're pressed, a little bit obsessed
I take you for a fan, you take me as I am, hmm
I wonder what's going through your head
I know that you're a mess but secretly impressed, hmm
It's funny how the tables have turned
I know it's crazy but I love it
So for now in return, I guess I've got myself a
Fan, it's fan behavior, you're a fan
As a result of my cold demeanour
Hey, I just wanna say "hey" to let you know your blow
And all you did was feed my ego
And baby even in the end I tried to make amends
I guess 'til then, I've got myself a
It's funny how the tables have turned
I know it's crazy but I love it
So for now in return, I guess I've got myself a
Fan, it's fan behavior, you're a fan
As a result of my cold demeanour (I guess I've got myself a fan)
Fan, it's fan behavior, you're a fan
As a result of my cold demeanour
Join the club, join the club, join the club
Just sign up for my newsletter and send a little love
And I, I put your name on the guest list (the guest list?)
You're front row, cut the line 'cause you're selfish
Hey, I just wanna say "hey" to let you know your blow
And all you did was feed my ego
And baby even in the end. I tried to make amends
But I know until then, I've got myself a
