Lirik Lagu Fan Behaviour – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fan Behavior

I guess I've got myself a fan

It's fan behavior, you're a fan

As a result of my cold demeanour

You're pressed, a little bit obsessed

I take you for a fan, you take me as I am, hmm

I wonder what's going through your head

I know that you're a mess but secretly impressed, hmm

It's funny how the tables have turned

I know it's crazy but I love it

So for now in return, I guess I've got myself a

Fan, it's fan behavior, you're a fan

As a result of my cold demeanour

Hey, I just wanna say "hey" to let you know your blow

And all you did was feed my ego

And baby even in the end I tried to make amends

I guess 'til then, I've got myself a

It's funny how the tables have turned

I know it's crazy but I love it

So for now in return, I guess I've got myself a

Fan, it's fan behavior, you're a fan

As a result of my cold demeanour (I guess I've got myself a fan)

Fan, it's fan behavior, you're a fan

As a result of my cold demeanour

Join the club, join the club, join the club

Just sign up for my newsletter and send a little love

And I, I put your name on the guest list (the guest list?)

You're front row, cut the line 'cause you're selfish

Hey, I just wanna say "hey" to let you know your blow

And all you did was feed my ego

And baby even in the end. I tried to make amends

But I know until then, I've got myself a