Lirik Lagu Gave You Everything – The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gave You Everything - The Interrupters

It's an emergency, call the police

You left me and abandoned the lease

And I don't know why you're gone

I walk these floors like a country song

Oh, where you been? I called all your friends

They were hush hush on what's happening

And I called your momma too, she never could get through to you

I don't care if you love me, don't care if you don't

I don't really care anymore

I gave you everything

I don't care if you come, don't care if you go

I don't really care anymore

I gave you everything

My bags are packed, now you want me back

Now you are the one with the panic attack

The pendulum has swung

Now I don't need you, don't need anyone

Oh, ring, ring, ring, it's a terrible thing

Suffering, you won't stop calling

You're beggin' and you plead

But it's too late for apologies

Credit

Artis: The Interrupters

Penulis Lagu: Aimee Allen, Jesse Gus Bivona, Justin Scott Bivona, Kevin C. Bivona, dan Timothy Armstrong

Album: Fight the Good Fight

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Alternatif