Lirik Lagu Gave You Everything – The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 3 November 2022, 04:53 WIB
Klip Gave You Everything dari The Interrupters.
Klip Gave You Everything dari The Interrupters.

Lirik Lagu Gave You Everything - The Interrupters

It's an emergency, call the police
You left me and abandoned the lease
And I don't know why you're gone
I walk these floors like a country song

Oh, where you been? I called all your friends
They were hush hush on what's happening
And I called your momma too, she never could get through to you

I don't care if you love me, don't care if you don't
I don't really care anymore
I gave you everything

I don't care if you come, don't care if you go
I don't really care anymore
I gave you everything

My bags are packed, now you want me back
Now you are the one with the panic attack
The pendulum has swung
Now I don't need you, don't need anyone

Oh, ring, ring, ring, it's a terrible thing
Suffering, you won't stop calling
You're beggin' and you plead
But it's too late for apologies

Credit

Artis: The Interrupters
Penulis Lagu: Aimee Allen, Jesse Gus Bivona, Justin Scott Bivona, Kevin C. Bivona, dan Timothy Armstrong
Album: Fight the Good Fight
Rilis: 2018
Genre: Alternatif

