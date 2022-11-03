Lirik Lagu Clusterhug – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Clusterhug - I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

I'm a teenage beauty queen of sorts

Calculated, cold, without remorse

We can go to town

We can turn around

We can do anything

Disseminate disease

Doing anything

That we please

Only if you'd like me to

I could fall in love with you

Only if you'd like me to

Fall in love

Darling, you're a holy quarantine

New romantic Philistine

Oh, we can turn around

We can burn this town to ash

As charming as we are

We are nothing but pretty trash

Only if you'd like me to

I could fall in love with you

Only if you'd like me to

Fall in love

Oh I love you so

Never let me go

Beautiful

Quarantine

Circumvent me

Credit

Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes

Album: Razzmatazz

Rilis: 2020

Genre: Alternatif

