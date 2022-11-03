Lirik Lagu Clusterhug – I Don’t Know How But They Found Me dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Clusterhug - I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
I'm a teenage beauty queen of sorts
Calculated, cold, without remorse
We can go to town
We can turn around
We can do anything
Disseminate disease
Doing anything
That we please
Only if you'd like me to
I could fall in love with you
Only if you'd like me to
Fall in love
Darling, you're a holy quarantine
New romantic Philistine
Oh, we can turn around
We can burn this town to ash
As charming as we are
We are nothing but pretty trash
Only if you'd like me to
I could fall in love with you
Only if you'd like me to
Fall in love
Oh I love you so
Never let me go
Beautiful
Quarantine
Circumvent me
Credit
Artis: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
Penulis Lagu: Dallon Weekes
Album: Razzmatazz
Rilis: 2020
Genre: Alternatif
