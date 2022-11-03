Lirik Lagu Hurt So Good – Astrid S dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hurt So Good – Astrid S
You're fighting me off like a firefighter
So tell me why you still get burned
You say you're not, but you're still a liar
'Cause I'm the one that you run to first
Every time, yeah
Why do you try to deny it
When you show up every night
And tell me that you want me but it's complicated
So complicated
When it hurts but it hurts so good
Do you take it?
Do you break it off?
When it hurts but it hurts so good
Can you say it?
Can you say it?
Your love is like (hey, na-na-na, na-na)
Your love is like (hey, na-na-na, na-na)
It hurts so good (hey, na-na-na, na-na)
Your love is like (hey, na-na-na, na-na)
It hurts so good
Every time that I swear it's over
It makes you want me even more
You pull away and I come in closer
And all we ever stay is torn
And baby, I don't know
Why I try to deny it
When you show up every night
I tell you that I want you but it's complicated
So complicated
When it hurts but it hurts so good
Do you take it?
Do you break it off?
When it hurts but it hurts so good
Can you say it?
Can you say it?
Your love is like (hey, na-na-na, na-na)
Your love is like (hey, na-na-na, na-na)
It hurts so good (hey, na-na-na, na-na)
Your love is like (hey, na-na-na, na-na)
Ooh, it hurts so good
Wide awake through the daylight
Will you hold me like we're running a yellow light?
Reach for you with my hands tied
Are we dancing like we're burning in paradise?
