Lirik Lagu Hurt So Good – Astrid S dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hurt So Good – Astrid S

You're fighting me off like a firefighter

So tell me why you still get burned

You say you're not, but you're still a liar

'Cause I'm the one that you run to first

Every time, yeah

Why do you try to deny it

When you show up every night

And tell me that you want me but it's complicated

So complicated

When it hurts but it hurts so good

Do you take it?

Do you break it off?

When it hurts but it hurts so good

Can you say it?

Can you say it?

Your love is like (hey, na-na-na, na-na)

Your love is like (hey, na-na-na, na-na)

It hurts so good (hey, na-na-na, na-na)

Your love is like (hey, na-na-na, na-na)

It hurts so good

Every time that I swear it's over

It makes you want me even more

You pull away and I come in closer

And all we ever stay is torn

And baby, I don't know

Why I try to deny it

When you show up every night

I tell you that I want you but it's complicated

So complicated

When it hurts but it hurts so good

Do you take it?

Do you break it off?

When it hurts but it hurts so good

Can you say it?

Can you say it?

Your love is like (hey, na-na-na, na-na)

Your love is like (hey, na-na-na, na-na)

It hurts so good (hey, na-na-na, na-na)

Your love is like (hey, na-na-na, na-na)

Ooh, it hurts so good

Wide awake through the daylight

Will you hold me like we're running a yellow light?

Reach for you with my hands tied

Are we dancing like we're burning in paradise?