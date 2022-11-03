Lirik Lagu Broken – Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Broken
Do you need, do you need someone?
Are you scared of what's to come?
If you leave then who will the next one be?
Will he do the same or will he let you see?
You don't have to hurt, you don't have to hurt anymore
With a little time, take a look and find what you're searching for
You are broken on the floor
And you're crying, crying
He has done this all before
But you're lying, lying
To yourself, that he'll find help
That he will change to someone else
But you're broken on the floor
Still asking him for more
Will you leave or will you carry on?
Is your love from before still strong?
If you leave, will you keep the memory
That made night so long, that cut so deep?
But you don't have to hurt, you don't have to hurt anymore
With a little time, take a look and find what you're searching for
You are broken on the floor
And you're crying, crying
He has done this all before
But you're lying, lying
To yourself, that he'll find help
That he will change to someone else
But you're broken on the floor
Still asking him for more
Asking him for more
Asking him for more
You are broken on the floor
And you're crying, crying
He has done this all before
But you're lying, lying
To yourself, that he'll find help
That he will change to someone else
But you're broken on the floor
Still asking him for more
Asking him for more, more
Still asking him for more
Artikel Pilihan