Lirik Lagu Broken – Isak Danielson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Broken

Do you need, do you need someone?

Are you scared of what's to come?

If you leave then who will the next one be?

Will he do the same or will he let you see?

You don't have to hurt, you don't have to hurt anymore

With a little time, take a look and find what you're searching for

You are broken on the floor

And you're crying, crying

He has done this all before

But you're lying, lying

To yourself, that he'll find help

That he will change to someone else

But you're broken on the floor

Still asking him for more

Will you leave or will you carry on?

Is your love from before still strong?

If you leave, will you keep the memory

That made night so long, that cut so deep?

But you don't have to hurt, you don't have to hurt anymore

With a little time, take a look and find what you're searching for

You are broken on the floor

And you're crying, crying

He has done this all before

But you're lying, lying

To yourself, that he'll find help

That he will change to someone else

But you're broken on the floor

Still asking him for more

Asking him for more

Asking him for more

You are broken on the floor

And you're crying, crying

He has done this all before

But you're lying, lying

To yourself, that he'll find help

That he will change to someone else

But you're broken on the floor

Still asking him for more

Asking him for more, more

Still asking him for more