Lirik Lagu Sanctuary - Joji dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sanctuary - Joji

Go ahead and park after dark

Fallen star, I'm your one call away

Motel halls, neon walls

When night falls, I am your escape

When you lay alone, I ache

Something I wanted to feel

If you've been waiting for fallin' in love

Babe, you don't have to wait on me

'Cause I've been aiming for heaven above

But an angel ain't what I need

Not anyone, you're the one

More than fun, you're the sanctuary

'Cause what you want is what I want

Sincerity

Souls that dream alone lie awake

I'll give you something so real

If you've been waiting for fallin' in love

Babe, you don't have to wait on me

'Cause I've been aiming for Heaven above

But an angel ain't what I need

Pull me, oh, so close

'Cause you never know

Just how long our lives will be