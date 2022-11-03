Lirik Lagu Hang Loose Baby – The Paps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hang Loose Baby – The Paps

I'm gonna make it easy you're gonna do it so hang loose baby we're groovin all night

I'm gonna make things easy we're gonna do that so hang loose baby we're groovin all night

Gonna make this easy you gotta do it so hang loose baby we're groovin all night

We're gonna dance like there's no tomorrow

So why don't you just throw all your sorrow

(I'm chill for real to dictate my groove / my burning feel speaks louder more than anything)

You and me baby... Words could not explain it no more

You and me baby... words have lost their meanings before

Words... Eve do do do do do do do do do do not exist!

No I can't e e e e e e e even try to resist!

(I'm chill for real to dictate my groove / my burning feel speaks louder more than anything)

I luv u

Credit

Penyanyi: The Paps