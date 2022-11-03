Lirik Lagu The Evil That Men Do – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Evil That Men Do – Iron Maiden

Love is a razor and I walked the line on that silver blade

Slept in the dust with his daughter

Her eyes red with the slaughter of innocence

And I will pray for her, I will call her name out loud

I would bleed for her, if I could only see her now

Living on a razor's edge

Balancing on a ledge

Living on a razor's edge, oh

Balancing on a ledge, oh

Balancing on a ledge, oh

Living on a razor's edge

Balancing on a ledge, you know, you know

The evil that men do lives on and on

The evil that men do lives on and on

The evil that men do lives on and on

The evil that men do lives on and on

Circle of fire, my baptism of joy at an end it seems

The seventh lamb slain, the book of life opens before me

And I will pray for you, some day I may return

Don't you cry for me, beyond is where I learn

Living on a razor's edge

Balancing on a ledge

Living on a razor's edge

You know, you know

The evil that men do lives on and on

The evil that men do lives on and on

The evil that men do lives on and on

The evil that men do lives on and on

Living on a razor's edge

Balancing on a ledge

Living on a razor's edge

You know, you know

The evil that men do lives on and on

The evil that men do lives on and on

The evil that men do lives on and on

The evil that men do lives on and on