Lirik Lagu She Got Arrested – The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Got Arrested - The Interrupters

She got arrested

For shooting down her man

U.S. Marshals

Caught her outside of Spokane

She said, "I'd do it again

Do it again

Do it again, I'd do it again

I'd do it again

Do it again

Do it again, yeah, I'd do it again"

She met her luck a year ago last Christmas

He drove a truck in town on business

She fell in love or so she thought

'Cause Maryland was cold, and Nevada was hot so

She moved alone to the city of sin

Then got a place with him

Put her chips all in, yeah

It got dark, he was a stranger

He put his hands on her in anger

And she got arrested

For shooting down her man

U.S. Marshals

Caught her outside of Spokane

She said, "I'd do it again

Do it again

Do it again, I'd do it again

I'd do it again

Do it again

Do it again, I'd do it again"

They brought her down to the police station

In an eight foot room for interrogation

Her fingerprints on the murder weapon

All they needed was a taped confession and

She was bloody, beaten for years and

Her demeanor was cold so she cried no tears

This time it was his blood on her

She wore it like a badge of honour