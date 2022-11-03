Lirik Lagu She Got Arrested – The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Got Arrested - The Interrupters
She got arrested
For shooting down her man
U.S. Marshals
Caught her outside of Spokane
She said, "I'd do it again
Do it again
Do it again, I'd do it again
I'd do it again
Do it again
Do it again, yeah, I'd do it again"
She met her luck a year ago last Christmas
He drove a truck in town on business
She fell in love or so she thought
'Cause Maryland was cold, and Nevada was hot so
She moved alone to the city of sin
Then got a place with him
Put her chips all in, yeah
It got dark, he was a stranger
He put his hands on her in anger
And she got arrested
For shooting down her man
U.S. Marshals
Caught her outside of Spokane
She said, "I'd do it again
Do it again
Do it again, I'd do it again
I'd do it again
Do it again
Do it again, I'd do it again"
They brought her down to the police station
In an eight foot room for interrogation
Her fingerprints on the murder weapon
All they needed was a taped confession and
She was bloody, beaten for years and
Her demeanor was cold so she cried no tears
This time it was his blood on her
She wore it like a badge of honour
