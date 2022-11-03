Lirik Lagu King for a Day – Pierce The Veil feat Kellin Quinn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu King for a Day – Pierce The Veil feat Kellin Quinn

Dare me to jump off of this Jersey bridge

I'll bet you've never had a Friday night like this

Keep it up, keep it up, let's raise our hands

I take a look up at the sky and I see red

Red for the cancer, red for the wealthy

Red for the drink that's mixed with suicide, everything red

Please, won't you push me for the last time?

Let's scream until there's nothing left

So sick of playing, I don't want this anymore

The thought of you is no fucking fun

You want a martyr? I'll be one

Because enough's enough, we're done

You told me think about it, well I did

Now I don't wanna feel a thing anymore

I'm tired of begging for the things that I want

I'm over sleeping like a dog on the floor

The thing I think I love will surely bring me pain

Intoxication, paranoia, and a lot of fame

Three cheers for throwing up, pubescent drama queen

You make me sick, I make it worse by drinking late

Scream until there's nothing left

So sick of playing, I don't want to anymore

The thought of you is no fucking fun

You want a martyr? I'll be one

Because enough's enough, we're done

You told me think about it, well I did

Now I don't wanna feel a thing anymore

I'm tired of begging for the things that I want

I'm over sleeping like a dog on the floor

Imagine living like a king someday

A single night without a ghost in the walls

And if the bass shakes the earth underground

We'll start a new revolution now

Now

Hail Mary, forgive me

Blood for blood, hearts beating

Come at me

Now this is war

(Fuck with this new beat)

Now terror begins inside a bloodless vein

I was just a product of the street youth rage

Born in this world without a voice or say

Caught in the spokes with an abandoned brain

I know you well, but this ain't a game

Blow the smoke in diamond shape

Dying is a gift, so close your eyes and rest in peace

You told me think about it, well I did

Now I don't wanna feel a thing anymore

I'm tired of begging for the things that I want

I'm over sleeping like a dog on the floor

Imagine living like a king someday

A single night without a ghost in the walls

We are the shadows screaming, take us now

We'd rather die than live to rust on the ground (shit)