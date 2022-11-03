Lirik Lagu King for a Day – Pierce The Veil feat Kellin Quinn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu King for a Day – Pierce The Veil feat Kellin Quinn
Dare me to jump off of this Jersey bridge
I'll bet you've never had a Friday night like this
Keep it up, keep it up, let's raise our hands
I take a look up at the sky and I see red
Red for the cancer, red for the wealthy
Red for the drink that's mixed with suicide, everything red
Please, won't you push me for the last time?
Let's scream until there's nothing left
So sick of playing, I don't want this anymore
The thought of you is no fucking fun
You want a martyr? I'll be one
Because enough's enough, we're done
You told me think about it, well I did
Now I don't wanna feel a thing anymore
I'm tired of begging for the things that I want
I'm over sleeping like a dog on the floor
The thing I think I love will surely bring me pain
Intoxication, paranoia, and a lot of fame
Three cheers for throwing up, pubescent drama queen
You make me sick, I make it worse by drinking late
Scream until there's nothing left
So sick of playing, I don't want to anymore
The thought of you is no fucking fun
You want a martyr? I'll be one
Because enough's enough, we're done
You told me think about it, well I did
Now I don't wanna feel a thing anymore
I'm tired of begging for the things that I want
I'm over sleeping like a dog on the floor
Imagine living like a king someday
A single night without a ghost in the walls
And if the bass shakes the earth underground
We'll start a new revolution now
Now
Hail Mary, forgive me
Blood for blood, hearts beating
Come at me
Now this is war
(Fuck with this new beat)
Now terror begins inside a bloodless vein
I was just a product of the street youth rage
Born in this world without a voice or say
Caught in the spokes with an abandoned brain
I know you well, but this ain't a game
Blow the smoke in diamond shape
Dying is a gift, so close your eyes and rest in peace
You told me think about it, well I did
Now I don't wanna feel a thing anymore
I'm tired of begging for the things that I want
I'm over sleeping like a dog on the floor
Imagine living like a king someday
A single night without a ghost in the walls
We are the shadows screaming, take us now
We'd rather die than live to rust on the ground (shit)
