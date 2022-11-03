Lirik Lagu A Match into Water – Pierce The Veil feat Kellin Quinn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Match into Water – Pierce The Veil feat Kellin Quinn
Let's go
I kissed the scars on her skin
I still think you're beautiful
And I don't ever want to lose my best friend
I scream out, God you vulture
Bring her back or take me with her
Tear it down, break the barricades
I want to see what sound it makes
I hate this flavor with a passion, and I f*cking hate the aftertaste
How does it feel, how does it feels
All I feels like I'm on fire
Wake up
I know you can hear me
Make me a promise here tonight, that's like a tidal wave
Dreamers and early graves, I never wanted to be this way
The chemicals will bring you home my girl
This is it, when it's done, we can say that
When it's sudden death we fight back
Pretend like it don't entice you
I've seen you circling the sky above my head
You traitor
I will never leave
Or take you for granted again
Can't you get home, and not dead so
Sing a prayer for you
I know that you're in pain
But if we die at the same time does it still scare you?
Make me a promise here tonight, let's go
Dreamers and early graves, I never wanted to be this way
The chemicals will bring you home my girl
This is it, when it's done, we can say that
Oh god we're not gonna make it
