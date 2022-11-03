Lirik Lagu A Match into Water – Pierce The Veil feat Kellin Quinn dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Match into Water – Pierce The Veil feat Kellin Quinn

Let's go

I kissed the scars on her skin

I still think you're beautiful

And I don't ever want to lose my best friend

I scream out, God you vulture

Bring her back or take me with her

Tear it down, break the barricades

I want to see what sound it makes

I hate this flavor with a passion, and I f*cking hate the aftertaste

How does it feel, how does it feels

All I feels like I'm on fire

Wake up

I know you can hear me

Make me a promise here tonight, that's like a tidal wave

Dreamers and early graves, I never wanted to be this way

The chemicals will bring you home my girl

This is it, when it's done, we can say that

When it's sudden death we fight back

Pretend like it don't entice you

I've seen you circling the sky above my head

You traitor

I will never leave

Or take you for granted again

Can't you get home, and not dead so

Sing a prayer for you

I know that you're in pain

But if we die at the same time does it still scare you?

Make me a promise here tonight, let's go

Dreamers and early graves, I never wanted to be this way

The chemicals will bring you home my girl

This is it, when it's done, we can say that

Oh god we're not gonna make it