Lirik Lagu It Won't Always Be Like This – Inhaler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It Won't Always Be Like This - Inhaler

Girl, you know this ain't love

I'm just a bad old beggar with nothing to do

It's on you

And oh, what else can I do?

You say that you're not around

And you don't wanna be found

Well, I wanna be the best at what I do

Oh, what about you? Oh, what about you?

Play me like a record, baby

Spin me around, turn me upside down

You don't want me to

I'll pull the covers right up over your head

You're in my head

It won't always be like this, be like this

I'm dead, honey, I'll be dead

It won't always be like this, always be like this

And you know that ain't cool

Walking 'round and 'round in circles after you

Broken and bruised

Oh, what else can I do?

And play me like a record, baby

Spin me around, you turn me upside down

You don't want me to

Pull the covers right up over your head

You're in my head

It won't always be like this

A-honey, I'll be dead when I'm dead

It won't always be like this, always be like this

Always be like this