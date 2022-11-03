Lirik Lagu It Won't Always Be Like This – Inhaler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It Won't Always Be Like This - Inhaler
Girl, you know this ain't love
I'm just a bad old beggar with nothing to do
It's on you
And oh, what else can I do?
You say that you're not around
And you don't wanna be found
Well, I wanna be the best at what I do
Oh, what about you? Oh, what about you?
Play me like a record, baby
Spin me around, turn me upside down
You don't want me to
I'll pull the covers right up over your head
You're in my head
It won't always be like this, be like this
I'm dead, honey, I'll be dead
It won't always be like this, always be like this
And you know that ain't cool
Walking 'round and 'round in circles after you
Broken and bruised
Oh, what else can I do?
And play me like a record, baby
Spin me around, you turn me upside down
You don't want me to
Pull the covers right up over your head
You're in my head
It won't always be like this
A-honey, I'll be dead when I'm dead
It won't always be like this, always be like this
Always be like this
