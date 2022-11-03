Lirik Lagu Mr. Brightside - The Killers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mr. Brightside - The Killers

Coming out of my cage

And I've been doing just fine

Gotta gotta be down

Because I want it all

It started out with a kiss

How did it end up like this?

It was only a kiss, it was only a kiss

Now I'm falling asleep

And she's calling a cab

While he's having a smoke

And she's taking a drag

Now they're going to bed

And my stomach is sick

And it's all in my head

But she's touching his chest now

He takes off her dress now

Let me go

And I just can't look, it's killing me

And taking control

Jealousy, turning saints into the sea

Swimming through sick lullabies

Choking on your alibis

But it's just the price I pay

Destiny is calling me

Open up my eager eyes

'Cause I'm Mr. Brightside

I'm coming out of my cage

And I've been doing just fine

Gotta gotta be down

Because I want it all

It started out with a kiss

How did it end up like this?

(It was only a kiss), it was only a kiss

Now I'm falling asleep

And she's calling a cab

While he's having a smoke

And she's taking a drag

Now they're going to bed

And my stomach is sick

And it's all in my head

But she's touching his chest now

He takes off her dress now

Let me go

'Cause I just can't look, it's killing me

And taking control

Jealousy, turning saints into the sea

Swimming through sick lullabies

Choking on your alibi

But it's just the price I pay

Destiny is calling me

Open up my eager eyes

'Cause I'm Mr. Brightside

I never

I never

I never

I never

Credit

Artis: The Killers

Album: Hot Fuss

Dirilis: 2003

Genre: Alternative rock, Pop rock, Alternative/Indie, New wave, Power pop, Synth-pop, Dance/Electronic, Rock

Penulis lagu: Brandon Flowers / Dave Keuning

Fakta di Baliknya

Mr. Brightside adalah lagu pertama yang dirilis oleh band The Killers pada tahun 2003. Lagu ini kemudian masuk sebagai salah satu lagu dalam album debut mereka yang bertajuk Hot Fuss, dirilis pada tahun 2004. Mr. Brightside juga merupakan lagu pertama yang ditulis oleh dua anggota The Killers, Brandon Flowers dan Dave Keuning.