Lirik Lagu Mr. Brightside - The Killers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mr. Brightside - The Killers
Coming out of my cage
And I've been doing just fine
Gotta gotta be down
Because I want it all
It started out with a kiss
How did it end up like this?
It was only a kiss, it was only a kiss
Now I'm falling asleep
And she's calling a cab
While he's having a smoke
And she's taking a drag
Now they're going to bed
And my stomach is sick
And it's all in my head
But she's touching his chest now
He takes off her dress now
Let me go
And I just can't look, it's killing me
And taking control
Jealousy, turning saints into the sea
Swimming through sick lullabies
Choking on your alibis
But it's just the price I pay
Destiny is calling me
Open up my eager eyes
'Cause I'm Mr. Brightside
I'm coming out of my cage
And I've been doing just fine
Gotta gotta be down
Because I want it all
It started out with a kiss
How did it end up like this?
(It was only a kiss), it was only a kiss
Now I'm falling asleep
And she's calling a cab
While he's having a smoke
And she's taking a drag
Now they're going to bed
And my stomach is sick
And it's all in my head
But she's touching his chest now
He takes off her dress now
Let me go
'Cause I just can't look, it's killing me
And taking control
Jealousy, turning saints into the sea
Swimming through sick lullabies
Choking on your alibi
But it's just the price I pay
Destiny is calling me
Open up my eager eyes
'Cause I'm Mr. Brightside
I never
I never
I never
I never
Artis: The Killers
Album: Hot Fuss
Dirilis: 2003
Genre: Alternative rock, Pop rock, Alternative/Indie, New wave, Power pop, Synth-pop, Dance/Electronic, Rock
Penulis lagu: Brandon Flowers / Dave Keuning
Fakta di Baliknya
Mr. Brightside adalah lagu pertama yang dirilis oleh band The Killers pada tahun 2003. Lagu ini kemudian masuk sebagai salah satu lagu dalam album debut mereka yang bertajuk Hot Fuss, dirilis pada tahun 2004. Mr. Brightside juga merupakan lagu pertama yang ditulis oleh dua anggota The Killers, Brandon Flowers dan Dave Keuning.
