Lirik Lagu Bulls in the Bronx – Pierce The Veil dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bulls in the Bronx – Pierce The Veil
Do you know
I count your heartbeats before you sleep
I bite my fingernails to bone
And then I crawl back under the stairwell to a place I call my home
I really hope you enjoy the show
Because for me it's just a bad day
You need people like me to fail
Maybe we're just having too much fun
Maybe you can't handle yourself
Staring at me with your lips and tongue
You'll never know
I don't know where I'm going to sleep tonight
She said: "Hotels are cheap and there's one down the street" but
Oh, don't you threaten me with a good time
Murder the moment, my God I'm the serpent
I'm sorry I can't see that you truly love me
Maybe we're just having too much fun
Maybe you can't handle yourself
Staring at me with your lips and tongue
I've been having this dream that we can fly
So maybe if we never wake up we can see the sky
Oh, alright
Please don't take this out on me
'Cause you're the only thing that's keeping me alive
And I don't wanna wait for the down set date
'Cause I would rather end it all tonight
If I mean anything to you
I'm sorry but I made up my mind
Maybe we're just having too much fun
Maybe you can't handle yourself
Staring at me with your lips and tongue
I've been having thisdream that we can fly
So darlin' close your eyes
Cause you're about to miss everything ('bout to miss everything)
About to miss everything ('bout to miss everything)
Credit
Penyanyi: Pierce The Veil
