Lirik Lagu Bulls in the Bronx – Pierce The Veil dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bulls in the Bronx – Pierce The Veil

Do you know

I count your heartbeats before you sleep

I bite my fingernails to bone

And then I crawl back under the stairwell to a place I call my home

I really hope you enjoy the show

Because for me it's just a bad day

You need people like me to fail

Maybe we're just having too much fun

Maybe you can't handle yourself

Staring at me with your lips and tongue

You'll never know

I don't know where I'm going to sleep tonight

She said: "Hotels are cheap and there's one down the street" but

Oh, don't you threaten me with a good time

Murder the moment, my God I'm the serpent

I'm sorry I can't see that you truly love me

Maybe we're just having too much fun

Maybe you can't handle yourself

Staring at me with your lips and tongue

I've been having this dream that we can fly

So maybe if we never wake up we can see the sky

Oh, alright

Please don't take this out on me

'Cause you're the only thing that's keeping me alive

And I don't wanna wait for the down set date

'Cause I would rather end it all tonight

If I mean anything to you

I'm sorry but I made up my mind

Maybe we're just having too much fun

Maybe you can't handle yourself

Staring at me with your lips and tongue

I've been having thisdream that we can fly

So darlin' close your eyes

Cause you're about to miss everything ('bout to miss everything)

About to miss everything ('bout to miss everything)

Credit

Penyanyi: Pierce The Veil