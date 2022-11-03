Lirik Lagu God’s Plan - Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu God’s Plan
Yeah, they wishin' and wishin' and wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me, yuh
I been movin' calm, don't start no trouble with me
Tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me
Don't pull up at 6 AM to cuddle with me
You know how I like it when you lovin' on me
I don't wanna die for them to miss me
Yes, I see the things that they wishin' on me
Hope I got some brothers that outlive me
They gon' tell the story, shit was different with me
God's plan, God's plan
I hold back, sometimes I won't, yuh
I feel good, sometimes I don't, ayy, don't
I finessed down Weston Road, ayy, 'nessed
Might go down a G-O-D, yeah, wait
I go hard on Southside G, yuh, Way
I make sure that north side eat
And still
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin' and wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin' and wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Yuh, ayy, ayy (ayy)
She say, "Do you love me?" I tell her, "Only partly
I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry"
Fifty Dub, I even got it tatted on me
81, they'll bring the crashers to the party
And you know me
Turn a O-2 into the O-3, dog
Without 40, Oli', there'd be no me
'Magine if I never met the broskis
God's plan, God's plan
I can't do this on my own, ayy, no, ayy
Someone watchin' this shit close, yep, close
I've been me since Scarlett Road, ayy, road, ayy
Might go down as G-O-D, yeah, wait
I go hard on Southside G, ayy, Way
I make sure that north side eat, yuh
And still
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin' and wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Yeah, yeah
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin' and wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Yeah
