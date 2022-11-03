Lirik Lagu God’s Plan - Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu God’s Plan

Yeah, they wishin' and wishin' and wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me, yuh

I been movin' calm, don't start no trouble with me

Tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me

Don't pull up at 6 AM to cuddle with me

You know how I like it when you lovin' on me

I don't wanna die for them to miss me

Yes, I see the things that they wishin' on me

Hope I got some brothers that outlive me

They gon' tell the story, shit was different with me

God's plan, God's plan

I hold back, sometimes I won't, yuh

I feel good, sometimes I don't, ayy, don't

I finessed down Weston Road, ayy, 'nessed

Might go down a G-O-D, yeah, wait

I go hard on Southside G, yuh, Way

I make sure that north side eat

And still

Bad things

It's a lot of bad things

That they wishin' and wishin' and wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me

Bad things

It's a lot of bad things

That they wishin' and wishin' and wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me

Yuh, ayy, ayy (ayy)

She say, "Do you love me?" I tell her, "Only partly

I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry"

Fifty Dub, I even got it tatted on me

81, they'll bring the crashers to the party

And you know me

Turn a O-2 into the O-3, dog

Without 40, Oli', there'd be no me

'Magine if I never met the broskis

God's plan, God's plan

I can't do this on my own, ayy, no, ayy

Someone watchin' this shit close, yep, close

I've been me since Scarlett Road, ayy, road, ayy

Might go down as G-O-D, yeah, wait

I go hard on Southside G, ayy, Way

I make sure that north side eat, yuh

And still

Bad things

It's a lot of bad things

That they wishin' and wishin' and wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me

Yeah, yeah

Bad things

It's a lot of bad things

That they wishin' and wishin' and wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me

Yeah

