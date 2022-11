Lirik Lagu Cheer Up Baby – Inhaler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cheer Up Baby - Inhaler

When I think of all the things

I didn't do

I can't help but blame it on you

Oh, how to cure these February blues?

You know it's not too late

She said either way

"Oh, oh, oh

All you do

Cheer up, baby

You're not on your own"

Then she said

"All you do

Cheer up, baby

You're not on your own

Sinking like a stone"

And I lie in my bed

Under the covers

Never ever to be discovered

Oh, and you walked into my room

To offer me a better view

Like I had no clue

Oh

All you do

Cheer up, baby

You're not on your own

Oh she said

"All you do

Cheer up, baby

You're not on your own

Sinking like a stone"

Did you meet someone else?

Are they more than a friend?

I don't know what you meant

Are we close to the end?

All you do

Cheer up, baby

You're not on your own

You're sinking like a stone

Cheer up, baby

Cheer up, baby

Cheer up, baby

Cheer up, baby

You're not on your own

You're sinking like a stone

