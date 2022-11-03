Lirik Lagu The Saltwater Room - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Saltwater Room Owl City

[Verse 1]

I opened my eyes last night and saw you in the low light

Walking down by the bay, on the shore

Staring up at the stars that aren't there anymore

I was feeling the night grow old and you were looking so cold

So like an introvert, I drew my over shirt

Around my arms and began to shiver violently before

You happened to look and see the tunnels all around me

Running into the dark underground

All the subways around create a great sound

To my motion fatigue, farewell, with your ear to a seashell

You can hear the waves in underwater caves

As if you actually were inside a saltwater room

[Chorus: Adam Young & Breanne Duren]

Time together is just never quite enough

When you and I are alone, I've never felt so at home

What will it take to make or break this hint of love?

Only time, only time

[Verse 2: Adam Young]

Can you believe that the crew has gone

And they wouldn't let me sign on?

All my islands have sunk in the deep

So I can hardly relax or even oversleep

But I feel warm with your hand in mine

When we walk along the shoreline

I guess we'll never know why sparrows love the snow

We'll turn out all of the lights and set this ballroom aglow

You might also like

Early Birdie

Owl City

Super Honeymoon

Owl City

Fireflies

Owl City

[Interlude: Adam Young & Breanne Duren]

So tell me darling, do you wish we'd fall in love?

Yeah all the time

All the time

[Chorus: Adam Young & Breanne Duren]

Time together is just never quite enough

When you and I are alone, I've never felt so at home

What will it take to make or break this hint of love?

Only time, only time