Lirik Lagu The Saltwater Room - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Saltwater Room Owl City
[Verse 1]
I opened my eyes last night and saw you in the low light
Walking down by the bay, on the shore
Staring up at the stars that aren't there anymore
I was feeling the night grow old and you were looking so cold
So like an introvert, I drew my over shirt
Around my arms and began to shiver violently before
You happened to look and see the tunnels all around me
Running into the dark underground
All the subways around create a great sound
To my motion fatigue, farewell, with your ear to a seashell
You can hear the waves in underwater caves
As if you actually were inside a saltwater room
[Chorus: Adam Young & Breanne Duren]
Time together is just never quite enough
When you and I are alone, I've never felt so at home
What will it take to make or break this hint of love?
Only time, only time
[Verse 2: Adam Young]
Can you believe that the crew has gone
And they wouldn't let me sign on?
All my islands have sunk in the deep
So I can hardly relax or even oversleep
But I feel warm with your hand in mine
When we walk along the shoreline
I guess we'll never know why sparrows love the snow
We'll turn out all of the lights and set this ballroom aglow
You might also like
Early Birdie
Owl City
Super Honeymoon
Owl City
Fireflies
Owl City
[Interlude: Adam Young & Breanne Duren]
So tell me darling, do you wish we'd fall in love?
Yeah all the time
All the time
[Chorus: Adam Young & Breanne Duren]
Time together is just never quite enough
When you and I are alone, I've never felt so at home
What will it take to make or break this hint of love?
Only time, only time
Artikel Pilihan