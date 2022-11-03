Lirik Lagu Love Me Like You Mean It - Kelsea Ballerini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Me Like You Mean It - Kelsea Ballerini
Love me, love me, love me
Mmm, oh hey
Boy with your hat back
Hmm, I kinda like that
If you wanna walk my way
I'ma shoot ya straight up
Show me what you're made of
I don't have time to waste
On the boys
That are playin' the game
Or leavin' the girls
Cryin' out in the rain
So tell me baby
Do you got what it takes?
If you're gonna hold me hold me like I'm leavin'
If you're gonna kiss me
Kiss me like you need it
Baby if you're not you, best get to leavin'
If you're gonna love me
Love me like you mean it
If you're gonna talk the talk
You better walk it
If you wanna keep me
Keep me like you lost it
If you're gonna say
And make me believe it
If you're gonna love me boy
Love me like you mean it, (ya, yaa)
Oh hey
I've had my share of losers
Liars and users
Lookin' for a heart to break
So if you're like that
Well take a step back
'Cause I don't have
Time to waste on the boys
That are playin' the game
Or leavin' the girls
Cryin' out in the rain
So tell me baby
Are you just crazy
Or crazy over me?
