Lirik Lagu Love Me Like You Mean It - Kelsea Ballerini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Me Like You Mean It - Kelsea Ballerini

Love me, love me, love me

Mmm, oh hey

Boy with your hat back

Hmm, I kinda like that

If you wanna walk my way

I'ma shoot ya straight up

Show me what you're made of

I don't have time to waste

On the boys

That are playin' the game

Or leavin' the girls

Cryin' out in the rain

So tell me baby

Do you got what it takes?

If you're gonna hold me hold me like I'm leavin'

If you're gonna kiss me

Kiss me like you need it

Baby if you're not you, best get to leavin'

If you're gonna love me

Love me like you mean it

If you're gonna talk the talk

You better walk it

If you wanna keep me

Keep me like you lost it

If you're gonna say

And make me believe it

If you're gonna love me boy

Love me like you mean it, (ya, yaa)

Oh hey

I've had my share of losers

Liars and users

Lookin' for a heart to break

So if you're like that

Well take a step back

'Cause I don't have

Time to waste on the boys

That are playin' the game

Or leavin' the girls

Cryin' out in the rain

So tell me baby

Are you just crazy

Or crazy over me?