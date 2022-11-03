Lirik Lagu Wonderfilled Anthem - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonderfilled Anthem

Wonder if I gave an Oreo

To the big bad wolf

How would the story go?

Would he still go huff and puff?

Would he bring those pigs cool stuff?

To decorate the deck he helped them build.

Would they not get killed?

Wonder if I gave an Oreo

To a vampire

In a creepy show

Would he act not so undead?

Would he thirst for milk instead?

I've just got this feeling that it might.

Work out, alright!

Cause cream does wondrous things

Inside a chocolate sandwich dream

If I gave them to great white sharks

Would they share them with baby seals?

Would they called up a giant squid for a friendly meal?

Wonder if I gave an Oreo

Wonder if I gave an Oreo

What if I gave an Oreo to you?

Artis: Owl City

Rilis : 2008

Album: Maybe I’m Dreaming

Genre: Pop, Shynth-Pop, Electropop

Penulis: Adam Young

Dalam wawancara tahun 2013 dengan Glam, Owl City mengungkapkan kisah di balik lagu ini.