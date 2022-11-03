Lirik Lagu Wonderfilled Anthem - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonderfilled Anthem
Wonder if I gave an Oreo
To the big bad wolf
How would the story go?
Would he still go huff and puff?
Would he bring those pigs cool stuff?
To decorate the deck he helped them build.
Would they not get killed?
Wonder if I gave an Oreo
To a vampire
In a creepy show
Would he act not so undead?
Would he thirst for milk instead?
I've just got this feeling that it might.
Work out, alright!
Cause cream does wondrous things
Inside a chocolate sandwich dream
If I gave them to great white sharks
Would they share them with baby seals?
Would they called up a giant squid for a friendly meal?
Wonder if I gave an Oreo
Wonder if I gave an Oreo
What if I gave an Oreo to you?
Artis: Owl City
Rilis : 2008
Album: Maybe I’m Dreaming
Genre: Pop, Shynth-Pop, Electropop
Penulis: Adam Young
Dalam wawancara tahun 2013 dengan Glam, Owl City mengungkapkan kisah di balik lagu ini.
